I like the idea that the experience of flying in an airplane has been upgraded from nice to good and onto wonderful in the latest advertising by one airline company.
Life is wonderful if you have eyes to see and the experience of flying can be wonderful. And yet I hear of cases where it has not been as promised.
In any aspect of life, including flying, disappointment can sour the wonder of life. Weariness does likewise.
I wonder if 'wonderful' could be said for the future being shaped by the politicians in our state, elected to not only represent their electorates in the Legislative Assembly but also the 50 per cent elected to the Legislative Council.
The promise is to move life from nice, to good, to wonderful with all the advertising and promises.
For the most part they will have a fair go depending on the politics within parties or constraints to progress because of the agendas of some and those who have ego needs unresolved.
I am constantly reminded of the wonder of God's creation, there to be seen, whether you are observing the universe or the countryside or molecular structure of the physical makeup of humans. You have to wonder.
I am constantly reminded of the wonder of our humanity, like the other Saturday when I shared breakfast with 55 other blokes.
I shared a table with a couple of farmers and a real estate agent (all retired). There were plenty of shared stories.
The event was nice, good and wonderful. It was organised by a group of men under the label, Orange City Christian Men's Breakfast.
The theme of the guest speaker was, 'The fingerprints of God on my life.' Most identified with that and celebrate what knowing God has meant in their life.
In the Good Book, Jesus is recorded as saying: "Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden light."
This yoke is a yoke of committed friendship. It seems Jesus knew that a relationship with Him changes how you feel, refreshes your soul, and helps in what we carry and need to manage within.
A relationship with Him brings the wonder of life, from nice to good to wonderful.
That was so for the people who saw Jesus and walked with him.
The comment was made of their experience, 'they were delighted with all the wonderful things He was doing.'
Same with the experience of knowing Jesus as a friend today. The experience is wonderful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.