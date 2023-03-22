Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Farmer Andrew from Narromine to appear on new season of Farmer Wants A Wife

Updated March 23 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I'm nervous".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Former Australian of the Year joins Orange's fight: 'It's everybody's problem'
Sophie Calchera, Emily Mann, domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty and Maddy Young at the Birds in the Bush fundraising event. Picture by Carla Freedman
Price hike: Why does a NRL ticket in the bush cost so much?
Maiquilla Brown and Cameron Manning enjoying the atmosphere at the Panthers versus Knights match at Bathurst in 2022. Picture by Chris Seabrook.
Site switch confirmed for iconic festival as wet weather looms
No comments
Orange's general manager of Pellegrini's Italian restaurant, Giovanni Convergino's team is excited to debut food at the 2023 FOOD Week Night Markets event. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Driver caught speeding in school zone while on meth
The woman was facing a long list of charges for driving-related matters. Picture by Carla Freedman
More from my region
'Life is what you make it': Barbara McKay's 65 years of advocating for rural healthcare
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Warren woman Barbara McKay loves her town. Picture supplied
Inmate awaits sentence after he spat in the face of two prison officers
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
Out and About | Markets and trade and hospitality expos
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Hank and Jen Webster with Sandy and Bradley Henry.
Blame it on the bad memory: Man can't remember if he broke AVO orders
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
A picture of Bathurst Courthouse in 2022. File picture
More national stories
Police bar Lidia Thorpe from entering anti-trans rally in front of Parliament House
No comments
Screenshots of the video showing Senator Lidia Thorpe fall to the ground while being grappled by police.
Here are the proposed words for the Voice referendum
No comments
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Professor Megan Davis stands with members of the referendum working group on Thursday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Campers say no signs of chopper in trouble until morning walk sighting
Former Bomaderry High teacher Col Evans is camping with his wife Vicki just minutes from Greenpatch Beach and said there was little evidence of a helicopter in trouble till Vicki saw the wreckage Thursday morning. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Air crew praised for actions after chopper ditched into Jervis Bay
Major General Stephen Jobson told press the professionalism of four air crew played "a very large part" in the safety of 10 personnel who were onboard a helicopter that had to ditch into water at Jervis Bay. Screen capture.