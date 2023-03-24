As many business and organisations look to fill vacant positions, Mercy Connect is another who continues to grow and is looking for dedicated workers to join their team. Mercy Connect is expanding its services in the Central West region and is currently seeking Disability Support Workers to join their team.
They are searching for passionate individuals who are dedicated to delivering high-quality support services to people with disability. As a not-for-profit organisation, they provide services to people in need to improve, advocate and lead the way to meet the ever-changing needs of people with disability.
They provide a range of services including Accommodation, Social and Community Participation, Daily Living Skills, Clinical Services and Support Coordination. They currently have vacancies for Disability Support Workers across the Central West region in Orange and Cowra.
A spokesperson for Mercy Connect said that these roles were crucial to the success of Mercy Connect's operations and their ability to provide the best possible support to their clients.
"As a Disability Support Worker, you will have a vital role in helping our clients achieve their goals and live their lives to the fullest," they said. "This includes providing personal care, assistance with daily living activities, and supporting participation in community activities."
If you have experience in disability support work or a related field, a strong commitment to supporting people with disabilities, and excellent communication and interpersonal skills, Mercy Connect would like to hear from you.
As a Mercy Connect employee you have access to a range of benefits including Salary Packaging (up to $15,990), Learning and Development Opportunities, Career Development, Employee Assistance Program, and Employee Recognition.
If you are looking for a fulfilling career in the disability sector, Mercy Connect could be the perfect fit for you. You can apply today by sending an email to careers@mercyconnect.org.au or by calling 02 6043 3500 to speak to their team of passionate and dedicated professionals, and help make a positive difference in people's lives.
With the job market sitting well and truly in the favour of employees, there has never been a better time to sign up for a new class or course. Many people are looking at upskilling in their existing role, taking on new responsibilities and directions in the current career, or even changing jobs entirely.
Whether you take on training with your current employer or look outside the organisation for some new direction, now is the perfect opportunity to learn some fresh skills.
There can be an overwhelming amount of information to sift through when looking to begin a new course, so it's important to focus on exactly what course you're looking for, but also why you want to complete it.
Are you looking to take the next step in your career or change career paths? Are you finally getting around to learning a skill you have always wanted? Is this a chance to learn something new to help you around the house or help give back to your community? There are endless reasons to continue to learn throughout your life, and there is plenty of support to help you achieve your goals.
Finding the right option can be time-consuming; however, it's worth considering the length of the course, whether it can be completed online, face-to-face or a mix, and if you are eligible for any credits for existing knowledge or experience. You should also make sure you can cover the costs and investigate whether you qualify for any government assistance or discounts.
The type of course or class you want to undertake will dictate where you should be looking. Employment agencies can be a fantastic source of information for both courses available and for funding sources to help cover any costs.
Organisations such as TAFE are also a great place to start. A spokesperson says they have hundreds of courses on offer that allow people of any age to get practical, in-demand skills and world experience they want. "TAFE courses range from short courses through to diplomas and degrees.
"Students can learn on campus, in a workplace, in virtual classrooms where students connect in real-time with each other and their teachers, online at their own pace, or in a combination of these training modes," they said. "Career counsellors are available by appointment to discuss courses or pathways to help students achieve their goals."
TAFE can also help when the course you're interested in isn't available when you search. "Students who are interested in a course that's not yet open for enrolment can register their interest, and we will then make contact when enrolments are open for that course."
Learning new skills or undertaking a course doesn't have to be as formally structured as TAFE or university learning, there are plenty of other options available.
Organisations such as Skillshare and Online Courses Australia have a wealth of courses available, including beauty and leisure, aged care and counselling, education and childcare, business management, and everything in between. You can complete an entire course or even experience one or two classes to see if a full course is what you're looking for.