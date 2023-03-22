Controversial buzzer-beating three helps sink Eagles in overtime thriller

The Orange Eagles began their season in dramatic fashion, with a one-point overtime loss, off the back of a buzzer-beating three.
Down by three with only a few seconds remaining, the ball would find its way into Shoalhaven Tigers' Eli Matic's hands in the corner off of a solid inbounds play.
The young guard quickly turned and fired the three-pointer, tying the match and sending it into overtime where the Tigers would prevail 66-65. Footage of the play shows Eagles players signalling for the referee to call a travel on the play, a call that would not be made.
Tigers head coach Paul Lindeberg said it was a tough physical encounter from the jump.
The Tigers would head into halftime with a narrow lead before extending the margin to a high of 12 in the third quarter.
However, Orange would fight back to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, before the Tigers were able to scratch and claw their way into the winning column.
It was all-round strong effort from the Tigers team with six players scoring seven or more points on the night.
Rory Shepherdson and Corey Walker led the way with 13 and 11 points respectively, while Jack Callaghan (9 points), Isaac Dell (9 points), Eli Matic (9 points) and George Buist (7 points), all had strong outings.
"We shouldn't have let it get that close, we were up by a dozen at one stage there, we just turned over the ball too much in the paint," he said.
"Orange really played old school, protect the rim/zone style defence and we weren't willing to settle for the eight to twelve foot shot and instead we were taking it into a crowd."
"It was a very very physical game, our composure down the stretch was great considering I wouldn't call it overall a very composed game."
While the flow of the offense wasn't ideal, the aggressiveness and focus on the defensive end made Lindeberg very happy.
"The defensive job we did I think was really really good," he said.
The Tigers forced 28 Orange turnovers and a ridiculous 16 steals in the match.
"That is the type of defence I certainly want to play, making the opposition feel uncomfortable gives you a big advantage."
Talking about the full team scoring effort on the weekend, he said that's the type of approach he hopes to see every game.
"I said to the players that I want ten players to get eight points each and I think that's the attitude we'll have each game," he said.
Lindeberg said the play of guard Jack Callaghan really impressed him on the weekend.
"Jack (Callaghan) continues to impress at both ends of the floor, I thought he did a great job on the weekend."
Speaking on that final play, Lindeberg said he drew up the play so they could have several options for a look from three.
"I drew up the play for three options, so we ran a crossover play off the high post, Rory (Shepherdson) went high, Eli (Matic) went low and then there was also an option for the passer Angus (Glendinning) to step in and take the shot," he said.
"We executed that play so well that we still had around 1.8 seconds left on the clock (initially at 2.1)."
"Angus (Glendinning) made such a quality decision as the in-bounder," Lindeberg said.
"The pass makes the shot, the decision making was quality."
He further added that he hopes the team walks away from this match having learned quite a bit heading into the rest of the season.
"With the way the game ended, I hope they walk away with the lessons from it rather than just the euphoria of the win," Lindeberg said.
"We had the opportunity to make it a hell of a lot easier then it ended up being."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
