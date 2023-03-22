Kangaroo 'tortured and killed' as police launch investigation

A police investigation has been launched after a kangaroo was "tortured and killed" over the weekend.
On Tuesday, March 21, officers from Chifley Police District commenced the investigation after they received a report a kangaroo had been found dead at McPhillamy Park, Mount Panorama.
Police attended the location and found the body of the kangaroo.
"Initial inquiries suggest the incident occurred at the weekend and involved a group of males," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"As investigations continue, detectives are appealing for information from the community."
Descriptions of two men who police believe may be able to assist with their inquiries have been released. A picture of one of the men has also been posted to the NSW Police Facebook page.
The first man was described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, and is depicted in the images wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
A second man was described as being of Caucasian appearance, wearing red glasses and white and black stripped slide on sandals.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Bathurst detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
