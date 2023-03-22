Driver caught speeding in school zone while on meth

A woman who was caught speeding in a school zone while on meth has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
Candice Brown, 27, of East Orange failed to appear in court on March 16 but was still convicted in absentia.
She was facing a long list of charges for driving-related matters:
Court documents revealed the offences occurred over three separate dates. The first was on January 17, 2023 when Brown was involved in a collision with another car at a roundabout on Anson Street and Gardiner Road at 5.37am.
Brown failed to stop and exchange details with the other driver and was reported to police who later met with her where she again failed to provide information when asked.
She was again stopped by police on February 3 and 4, 2023 with the drug and speeding offences occurring on the former.
In court Magistrate David Day listed off a long set of convictions, the most serious of which was a 12-month Community Corrections Order (CCO) for the speeding offence where Brown recorded 110km/h in a school zone.
In addition to the CCO she was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a grand total of $2310.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.