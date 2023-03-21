Two on the run after late-night smash with power pole

Two people remain on the run after a late-night collision with a pole in Orange on Tuesday.
Orange police officers were called to Adina Crescent about 8.30pm on March 21 after reports a small car had collided with a power pole.
Police say the car was headed north along the street when it smashed into the pole, causing damage to both the vehicle and the pole.
Both the driver and the passenger fled the scene on foot prior to police arriving at the scene.
They both remain unaccounted for.
Orange Police Chief Inspector Peter Atkins said officers were looking into the accident and further inquires are being made in the area on Wednesday.
