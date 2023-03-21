Plastic recycling, financial security, an 'alien dental x-ray' ... and everything else at this week's council meeting

Orange's financial security, "urgent" recycling needs, and an "alien dental x-ray" took centre stage at this week's council meeting.
A new disability action plan, possible affordable or social housing development, telecommunications, and a construction at Jack Brabham Park also earned mentions.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories will be published by the CWD in coming days.
Major renovations to Pride Park rugby ground were green lit. A grand stand expansion and construction of new female amenities are planned.
"It definitely needs those developments that have been put forward ... anything we can do to enhance the facility is great for our community," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
A light engineer's map outlining possible spillage was described by Cr Frances Kinghorne as looking like an "alien dental x-ray."
Closed meeting notes suggest construction is planned at Jack Brabham Park and a "telecommunications facility" on Warrigal Place may be leased to Optus. Information will be published when it becomes available.
Council will request the federal government "urgently" fund initiatives to reduce soft plastic in landfill, including for recycling programs.
The motion was brought by Cr David Mallard. He said: "We're going to see more plastic going into landfill unless we can get a solution to this."
A large block in the town's south will be subdivided, with separation of council-owned houses at 84 and 94 Woodward Street.
The site has previously been identified for possible construction of social or affordable housing. Senior staff said investigations into viability for the plan are ongoing.
Council voted unanimously to adopt a new disability inclusion action plan, as developed in conjunction with Blayney and Cabonne councils.
The guidelines outline policy for construction, events, and delivering information or services. It's until 2025.
"The aim is to ensure that local services, facilities, and programs provided ...are as inclusive as they can be," the document says.
Delegations for four upcoming local government assemblies were selected. Councillors Duffy, Whitton, Mallard, Hamling, and McDonell will take part.
An update on council investments was provided. Cr Kinghorne requested information be provided on how these may be impacted by the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
"It's good to see our portfolio is now equal to the cash rate and getting closer to the target which is good," Cr Kinghorne said.
Councillor Jack Evans remains on leave and was not in attendance.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 4, 2023.
