Relief flagged for victims of devastating bushfire

A disaster recovery funding assistance declaration (DRFA) has been made for the Hill End area following a destructive bushfire which ripped through the region.
The fire started on March 5 and, while now contained and under control, has burnt through around 18,000 hectares of land, destroyed homes and other structures, and killed livestock and other animals.
Last week, Member for Calare Andrew Gee called on the state and federal governments to make special disaster grants available for farmers in the vicinity of the fire.
"There are a number of farmers in that area who have had paddocks that have been badly burnt out, so there's no feed in them," he said.
"They've lost their haystacks, many of them have lost stock, and they're basically now looking to the state and federal governments for some assistance."
On Monday, Mr Gee again raised the matter in parliament, saying homes and livelihoods had been destroyed as a result of the Hill End bushfire.
He asked when a disaster declaration would be announced, along with a full suite of "badly needed support" for residents and farmers, "including fodder transport subsidies" and the $75,000 special disaster grant.
He said farmers needed the grants "on the double to help rebuild their lives and properties".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese responded to Mr Gee by saying a disaster recovery funding assistance (DRFA) declaration had just been made on Monday morning, activating category A and B assistance under the DRFA.
Recent bushfires have had a devastating impact on a number of communities across NSW.- NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Steph Cooke
Mr Albanese said primary producer grants and freight and transport subsidies, however, would be activated by a request from the Premier, which, because of the NSW election being close, would need to be made in conjunction with the NSW Opposition Leader.
A joint Commonwealth-NSW media release on Tuesday said disaster assistance was now available for councils, primary producers and residents in eight local government areas, one of which is Bathurst.
It said the assistance was being provided through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State DRFA.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, Steph Cooke, said the assistance will support councils, property owners, farmers and primary producers to clean-up and recover from the bushfires.
"Recent bushfires have had a devastating impact on a number of communities across NSW, which is why it is so important that we help residents get their lives back on track and councils make crucial repairs to public assets," Minister Cooke said.
"The NSW and Australian governments are working together to assist these eight council areas through the recovery process, with additional areas expected to be disaster declared shortly following more recent fires."
According to the Commonwealth-NSW media release, assistance available under the DRFA may include:
Farmers can contact Local Land Services for assistance with animal welfare issues, including emergency fodder, on 1800 814 647 or visit https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/.
For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit www.nsw.gov.au
