From night markets to fly fishing and fermentation, there's lots to see, do, and taste at this year's Orange FOOD Week, which kicks off on Friday, March 24.
But it's not just our contemporary growers and producers who make this region 'The Food Basket of NSW'.
Orange and the surrounding districts have a rich history as a food region.
You can find traces of this history in our long-term local history exhibition, 'Inherit: old and new histories'.
'Inherit' tells the story of our region in more than 100 objects.
Perhaps one of the oldest is a Nardoo grinding stone from the Orange Regional Museum collection.
Donated to the Museum in 2016, the smooth-worn top stone and basal grinding dish were collected near Orange in the 1960s and attributed to the grinding of nardoo sporocarps-hard, nut-like spores produced by the nardoo fern.
Nardoo spores are toxic when consumed raw, but intense grinding produces a flour that can be made into dough and roasted over hot coals to make a damper-like bread.
Knowledge of the safe preparation of nardoo sporocarps has been shared among many generations of First Nations women across much of the Australian mainland over many thousands of years.
Other objects on display speak to the agricultural and manufacturing history of our region.
A cooper's drawknife, on loan from the Viv Kabel Museum, was salvaged from the site of Blayney's first brewery, while two cordial bottles nearby hail from Orange's Barrett Cordial and Aerated Water factory and Blayney's Heavener's factory.
These were just two of the many breweries and cordial factories operating in the region during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
Cordial manufacture was an important local industry at a time when water was often full of impurities.
Rather than the syrup we think of today as 'cordial' these factories produced a wide variety of wines and vinegars, sauces, fruit syrups and juices, ginger beer and ginger ale, bitters and tonics, soda, seltzer, mineral waters, sarsaparilla, wine and other aerated drinks.
Also on display are a set of medals from 1909 Sydney Royal Agricultural Show, showing Barrett's success in the exhibition of non-intoxicating ale and aerated waters.
Another aspect of our food history is the influence of different migrant cultures over time.
From ginger jars found near one of Orange's former Chinese market gardens to the etched glass doors of Summer Street's former Rose Marie Café, opened by Greek migrants in the 1920s, and a home-made wine press made by a post-war Slovenian migrant, there's a lot to discover in 'Inherit' if food is on your mind this week.
'Inherit: old and new histories' is currently on display at Orange Regional Museum, open 9am-4pm daily. Entry is free.
