Letters | Real issue for contact sport

The issue of head injuries and their ongoing consequences is becoming a real issue for all the heavy contact football codes.
The threat of litigation from ex-players seeking compensation for lives heavily affected as a result of concussions suffered during their football career is becoming more prevalent.
In my opinion in Australia the NRL has become so physical that it is bordering on becoming beyond the capabilities of any man to play without suffering long term physical consequences.
It is not a sport anymore, it's a business and what players are being asked to do in order for the money to keep going around is becoming ridiculous.
The scary thing is that I think rugby is going down the same path.
Every year the rugby codes and the AFL seem to be becoming faster and more physical with little regard being given to the physical consequences for the players.
Every week the injury toll reports are extensive with season ending injuries common most weeks.
If things keep going the way they are I can only see major changes being called for to put an end to all this mayhem.
If more thought is not given to player welfare I can envisage calls from medical authorities for the games to be banned altogether.
I ask the question, have radical groups like 'Woke' gone too far?
I realise we have freedom of speech in Australia, and thank goodness we do. But when it comes to political correctness there is a difference between speaking out and acting out.
Especially when those acts finally resort to vandalism, obstruction and assaults.
Their idea is, essentially, my way is the only way and nothing else matters, even the destruction of works or art and famous literature. We've seen it with the demands to change or the ban classics, such as the Roahl Dahl books for children and Ian Fleming's James Bond.
So, what's next, I ask? The works of William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, Charles Dickens, HG Wells, May (Snugglepot and Cuddlepie) Gibbs and Enid Blyton?
These books were written well before there were censors and political correctness and that is why they became classics.
Many of these books were written hundreds to thousands of years ago, with the author at the time trying to convey to the reader what it was like in that era.
As it was probably of a time of barbaric, violence and lawlessness behaviour.
What in the world has happened to Australia, how much we have changed.
We once were called 'the lucky country', but I believe because of political correctness extremists Austalia is not that lucky any more.
Whatever became of diplomacy?
Recent news reports outlining the real chance of war with China within three years, and the billions of dollars planned to be spent on submarines and other military upgrades, have alarm bells ringing very loudly for many of us.
I'm the first to agree that our defence forces are essential, and need to be flexible and prepared for possible threats.
However, some recent news reports are, in my opinion, way over the top.
However, when it comes to submarines, a recent, lengthy article by David Livingstone deserves to be read by all Australians, especially our politicians. ("Our fancy subs will be obsolete"; Sydney Morning Herald"; March 16.)
In the second paragraph he wrote: "Manned submarines are nearing the end of their utility in hostile waters because of developments in smart sea mines, unmanned underwater vehicles, (UUVs) and underwater sensors. China has made a strong start on this, and will deploy them in large numbers in the South China Sea and East China Sea."
If this is true, then it doesn't say much for what we hoped would be wise, careful and thorough defence planning.
So, Albo and his crew are going to change the superannuation laws.
I believe that will be only the start of what taxation laws they want to change. Even though before the election, they said they would not be changing them.
Now they want me - us - to trust them and vote yes, but they won't tell us what yes will actually mean.
One hundred and sixty pages written (by people who have been advising the governments for years on how to help Aboriginal people and, quite frankly, are failing) about what it could mean and who will be in charge of the yeses? The same bureaucrats.
Good job if you can get it. In summing up, it's the constitution, it's Mabo, it's justice, it's law, it's the vibe and aah no that's it, it's the vibe. (Thanks Dennis Denuto.)
I think we should vote no. It would be funny if it wasn't true.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.