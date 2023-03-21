Central Western Daily
Orange dominants Western Region Academy of Sport netball side in 2023

Riley Krause
Riley Krause
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Orange Netball Associations Grace Simpson, Emily Turner, Isla Stringer, Freya Keegan, Lucy Wilson, Addie Hollingworth, Millie Hollingworth, Talia Opetaia, Marley Aplin (players), Lily Escreet (umpire) and Malia Nicol (player) have gained selection in the Western Region Academy of Sports 2023 Netball Program.

More than half of the Western Region Academy of Sport's 2023 netball program will be made up of Orange athletes

