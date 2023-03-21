More than half of the Western Region Academy of Sport's 2023 netball program will be made up of Orange athletes
Elsie Callaway, Talia Opetaia, Isla Stringer and Emily Turner return after being part of the 2022 squad, while Marley Aplin, Adeline Hollingworth, Millicent Hollingworth, Freya Keegan, Malia Nicol, Tilly Redfern, Grace Simpson, Lucy Wilson and Lily Escreet (umpire) have gained selection in the program for the first time.
They are part of a squad of 22 athletes and four umpires that will not only train together over the coming months but also participate in two academy tournaments.
WRAS executive officer, Candice Boggs, was full of praise for this year's squad that she sad had already displayed the skills, application and dedication to set them up for success.
"The selection panel was very impressed with the talent displayed at the trials, which highlights that the sport has a very bright future in the Central West," Ms Boggs said.
"The squad is a good combination of the talented bottom-age athletes joining the WRAS returning athletes. They have progressed really well since coming together in February and are very much looking forward to a weekend-long camp in Sydney in March.
Since coming together for the first time in February under the guidance of new head coach Nardia Macdonald, the athletes have taken part in a series of fitness tests, been put through their paces on the court and worked through the fundamentals of the sport.
"We're delighted with the way this squad is shaping up and are very much looking forward to seeing them develop across the season," Ms Boggs added.
Greater Bank has also come on board as the netball program's major sponsor, with chief distribution officer - Emma Brokate, delighted they were able to continue its support of the sport in the Central West.
"This partnership not only provides financial support for the program, but we will also be conducting financial literacy education sessions in association with the University of Newcastle that will assist the athletes in their personal development off the court," she added.
The focus will soon turn to the 2023 Your Local Club Academy Games to be held in Wagga Wagga in April. The side will also travel to Port Macquarie in September where they will compete against 10 other regional sport academies from across the state in the Greater Bank Academy Challenge.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
