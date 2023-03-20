Member for Orange Phil Donato has called on whoever forms government post the March 25 state election to fast track "critical water infrastructure" for the Central West, labelling the National's failure to begin work on Wyangala Dam as a broken promise.
Mr Donato, an independent candidate for the seat of Orange on Saturday, says improving water security in regional NSW is one way to provide more protection for future generations.
Sharing his disappointment the Wyangala Dam expansion is yet to come to fruition, Mr Donato believes the demand for water is only going to increase, and as such the need to expand water storages across the bush must grow too.
"The last dam to be built in NSW was 36 years ago, and in that time, population has increased by over 50 per cent - along with the increased need for water for agriculture to support our growing population and economy," he said.
Mr Donato said he welcomed the NSW Government's 2019 announcement the height of Wyangala Dam's wall would be raised, increasing water security in dry times and mitigating flooding to downstream communities in the Lachlan Valley.
Then, in March 2020, the Nationals' water minister at the time, Melinda Pavey, said there'd be "... shovels in the ground by October (2020)".
We need the critical water infrastructure to provide protection and security, now and for our future generations.- Orange MP Phil Donato
"I've raised this issue on the floor of parliament, holding government to account," Mr Donato said.
"Disappointingly, the NSW Nationals have failed to deliver on their announced promise, just as they have with other nation-building infrastructure like the Great Western Highway tunnel.
"In the meantime, we've had floods which have devastated downstream communities, significantly damaging infrastructure."
He said whichever major party forms government after the election should ensure water infrastructure projects are a high priority.
"We need the critical water infrastructure to provide protection and security, now and for our future generations," Mr Donato said.
