Two Orange businesswomen will experience life at Ronald McDonald House as part of the 24-hour CEO Walk in My Shoes this week.
Amy van de Ven from Quest and Katie Baddock from Groundstone Cafe will join other CEO's and managers from the Central West, as part of the immersive 24-hour experience at the Orange facility Thursday and Friday, March 23 and 24.
They will meet with families and prepare an evening meal on Thursday and later that evening take part in a simulated emergency admission of a family to Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West which is located within the ground of Orange Hospital.
The following morning Ms van de Ven and Mrs Baddock will catch up with families again by preparing breakfast and finding out more about how RMHC in Orange operates.
"I am really looking forward to bringing my skills to the house as part of the experience," Ms van de Ven said.
"Through my role with Quest I have worked closely with Ronald McDonald House to help support families and it has been very rewarding."
Ms Baddock says she is aware of how hard it must be for families who have to stay at Ronald McDonald House while their child is in Orange Hospital.
"It is hard to imagine getting that news that your child is seriously ill and you have to relocate your family," she said.
"My motivation for taking part in CEO Walk in My Shoes is to help in any way I can with fundraising - I would like to think I can make a difference."
Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West provides families with accommodation for as long as necessary at no charge.
Each room sleeps a family of up to six, and emergency meals and complimentary breakfasts are provided. In-room toiletries are provided for families, along with groceries for self-catering.
Each family is provided with a gift back to take to their sick child in hospital and it includes new books, toys and activities.
Both Ms van de Ven and Mrs Baddock are raising money to go with their efforts to support families in their time of need. People can sponsor their efforts at www.ceowalkinmyshoes.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.