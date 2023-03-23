It's all about location and space

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 24: 4 Moulder Street Orange:
This massive property, located close to the vibrant heart of Orange's CBD is a rare offer that is sure to gather interest from the across region and beyond. With almost immediate access to parks, sporting facilities, schools and corner shops, 4 Moulder Street offers it's new owner half an acre of land and a stunning home to match.
Listing agent, Ash Brown, said that the unique property will appeal to families and developers. "It's very rare to have a home with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and a massive brick shed on more than two thousand square metres of level land, this close to town," he said.
"There is so much potential with this property or you can just enjoy the space for the kids and pets to play, it's like having a park in your backyard."
Ash said that subject to council approval, the existing shed could also possibly be converted to a granny flat, or the whole site could possibly be developed.
When you walk into the home the first thing you will notice is the light and space. There is room for the largest family or those looking to entertain guests.
Bedrooms are in abundance with seven in total, all with built-in-robes. Two also benefit from private ensuites, while the main bedroom also has a home office attached, making it the perfect sanctuary when you need some quiet space.
Coupled with the two ensuites there are another two fantastic bathrooms, the main which has been updated and includes a full size bath, providing privacy and ease of use for all.
The home's kitchen is simply stunning. Gorgeous to look at and practical to use, the kitchen provides enough bench space for even the most enthusiastic cook, plenty of storage, two almost new Electrolux ovens, electric cooktop and rangehood, and a dishwasher.
With north-easterly facing living areas, the sun streams into the home providing light and warmth. During the colder Orange weather, there is a combustion woodfire place with water heating and a Solitaire combustion woodfire to keep you warm. Zoned and ducted Daikin reverse-cycle air conditioning will also help keep you comfortable all year round.
Outside the home you will find a north facing deck at the front and an east facing deck at the rear. There is also a "gardeners" toilet and wash basin, and a large 14 metre by 14 metre shed.
