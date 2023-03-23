Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Half an acre close to town

March 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's all about location and space

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 24: 4 Moulder Street Orange:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Orange lags behind neighbours as early voting numbers revealed
No comments
Nationals candidate Tony Mileto outside the Kite Street voting centre. Picture by Jude Keogh
Big bashers to match-winning wicket-takers: CWD reveals its ODCA team of the season
No comments
Matthew Weller, Troy O'Keeffe and Dudley Shepherd were just a few names to feature in the Central Western Daily's ODCA team of the season. Pictures by Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman.
Convicted murderer to learn fate after sentencing date announced
The man will have to wait months for a sentencing hearing. File picture
'Big collection' of plants as big sale gears up for autumn rollout
No comments
A throwback picture of Joel and Lynette Rappoport from 2018, with the first 2023 Plant Sale gearing up for April 1 and 2. Picture by Carla Freedman.
More from my region
Housing in focus: How Dubbo's candidates plan to address the housing crisis
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Third time's a charm? Interest in another Bathurst Bullet service
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
The Bathurst Bullet operates twice daily.
Man in court for 'sudden' crimes in Mudgee
Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian
Travel back in time to Trundle for vintage rally and tractor pull
Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post
Rainer, Karen and Macauley Desch with some of the antique farm machinery, including this shearing machine, during the 2021 event. File picture
More national stories
Bikies and organised crime targeted in cross-border operation
Victoria and NSW police arrested and charged eight people during Operation Blue Ember. File picture.
Family's emotional reunion with stolen puppy
No comments
Rogue's owners held her close after she was missing for more than 24 hours. Picture by Western Australia Police Force.
How to create a backyard garden to beat the harsh Australian climate
No comments
A close-up of a pink flowering calytrix. Picture by Tourism Australia via Canva
Health worker claims 'everyone' took private docs home
Lucia Losinno has launched a case in the Federal Court against Victoria and the health department. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)