Historical charm and style

Central Western Daily's Feature Property, Friday, March 24: 'Mena' 50 Kite Street, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 50 Kite Street, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Anyone looking for a stunning property in the heart of Orange need look no further than 'Mena'. Located at 50 Kite Street, the late 1875 Victorian Art Nouveau villa is the perfect blend of historical charm and modern style, possessing heritage beauty with the benefits of modern living.
No expense was spared when constructing the home and the quality shows in the lavish materials, craftsmanship and carpentry, marble fireplaces, ornate press metal ceilings, rare cedar timber and beautifully crafted leadlight windows.
Recent renovations have maintained that high quality and style while equipping the home with new zoned underfloor ducted heating, new bathrooms, complete rewiring, and a modern colour palate throughout culminating beautifully to refresh the heritage features.
As you enter the front doorway, adorned with stain glass windows and an abundance of cast iron, an expansive layout awaits. The home provides room for everyone with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a variety of ancillary rooms, all of which are complimented by four metre ceilings and decorative mouldings. Well-established gardens complete the property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.