The smell of grand finals is in the air, but unfortunately, so is rain.
With wet weather forecast in the city for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, there's every chance that the Orange and District Cricket Association deciders will be impacted in some way, shape or form.
ODCA president Mark Frecklington confirmed there were a number of contingency plans in place, but noted the possibility of pushing the games back a week was off the cards.
"That has never been discussed," he said.
"We might have considered it if we'd had a ridiculous week or two of rain in the last few weeks, but it's not something we've talked about with clubs."
He added that it could be up for discussion in future seasons.
So with the possibility of games being pushed back a week off the table, how can teams expect to take the field in the event of rain?
Well, there are three main options. The first would be to move the second grade and third grade games from turf grounds to synthetic and play on the Saturday as normal. This would likely see seconds at Anzac Park, thirds at Max Stewart Park and Centenary Cup - which is currently scheduled to play at Anzac Park - at Moulder Park instead.
"We've also got Sunday (March 26) as a reserve day," Frecklington added.
"We'll try and get a game played on the reserve day if we can't on Saturday."
The president also noted that if a game were to start on Saturday, but for some reason was unable to be finished, the match could be postponed and play continued on Sunday.
"We're trying to get a full one day match in. It may not be perfectly ideal conditions, but the idea is to get 40 overs a side, or 35 overs a side in the case of Centenary Cup, so that teams have the chance to play a normal match, or close to a normal match."
So when can players and fans expect a decision to be made? No later than Friday according to Frecklington.
"It will depend how the weather unfolds and what the ground staff are able to get on and get done," he said.
"There's been times where we've been able to make a decision fairly early because there's been no chance of getting on because it's so wet.
"We'll play it by ear, but the latest decision will be made Friday afternoon when we know where we're at. We may well know beforehand, but I wouldn't think any earlier than Friday."
The weekend's games will see Cavaliers take on Kinross in seconds, CYMS play Orange City in thirds and Cavaliers against Orange City in Centenary Cup.
But that's not the only cricket that's happening in town this weekend.
In the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, CYMS will host Rugby Union, after Cavs secured its place in the grand final the week after.
Frecklington also confirmed what would happen if rain were to impact some or even all of the two-day clash.
"It's just a two-day game full stop," he said.
"If we lose day one, we just play as a normal two-day match and continue on day two."
"Rugby have to beat CYMS to go through and CYMS go through if there's no result."
That game will take place at Wade Park.
As of Teusday morning there is a 90 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday (2mm to 15mm), 95 per cent on Thursday (4mm to 20mm) and a 70 per cent chance of showers on Friday (0mm to 6mm).
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.