Brother sentenced after iced coffee incident led to wild brawl

A man who threw a cup of iced coffee onto his brother before punching him in the head and jaw has been sentenced in Orange Local Court.
The 22-year old, who is not being named to protect the identity of his victim, faced court pleading guilty to assault (domestic violence) and driving offences.
Court documents showed around 8.30pm on February 28, 2023 the man entered a shed at a Racecourse Road address where his brother and another person were drinking.
The man pushed past his brother, starting an argument which escalated when the man turned around on his way out of the shed and threw a cup full of iced coffee at his brother's head.
The two then started wrestling in the backyard before the man landed a punch on the left side of his brother's head, causing a small cut behind his ear.
He then punched his brother's jaw before leaving.
A couple of months earlier on December 1, 2022, the man had been driving along Pinnacle Road around 12.21pm. He failed to slow down when taking a right hand turn near Shiralee Road, losing control and veering into the opposite lane.
He then hit a mound of dirt that caused the car to roll into a paddock.
Police arrived shortly after and instructed him to take a breath test which returned a positive reading of 0.015, above the legal limit as he is a novice driver.
He told police he had consumed 17 200ml bourbon and cokes the night previous.
In court lawyer Mason Manwaring said his client had accepted responsibility for his actions and understood his behaviour had to change.
"It started over nothing and escalated into something it shouldn't have. He's accepted responsibility," Mr Manwaring said.
"With the altercation, Your Honour, there has to be a conviction."
Magistrate David Day said it was important to display deterrence for the domestic violence offences.
"It's domestic violence, both general and specific deterrence looms large. He's a young man, he does have some psychological problems," Mr Day said.
"It's probably dawned on him that he drinks too much."
He was handed a 12-month Community Corrections Order for assault occasioning actually bodily harm (DV), fined $330 and required to hold an interlock license for 12 months for the drink driving charge while he was convicted without further action for the the drive negligent offence.
