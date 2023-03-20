MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Sunglass Hut returns to City Centre

Sunglass Hut has made a return to Orange, this time opening a kiosk near the food court of Orange City Centre.
Store manager Kayla Blackmore has previously been a manager at the outlet two other times it's been based in Orange.
She said they used to be located near where the bubble tea shop is now and before that it was located in the old Myer store when it occupied the Summer Street frontage of Orange City Centre.
She said the day's since the new shop opened have been good with plenty of interest.
"A lot of people are happy that we are back," Mrs Blackmore said.
"Raybans are the most common and Versace are pretty popular."
She said she jumped at the chance to come back when she heard the store was reopening. Another former employee, Amanda Selwood has also returned to work at the business.
"I think it's really good to have people who had previously worked there," Mrs Blackmore said.
Co-Work Orange has opened a new premises in a freshly renovated space in the heart of the CBD.
The new space is for small business owners, freelancers, and remote workers looking for a professional, productive, and collaborative work environment.
Co-Work has private meeting rooms and desk hire. The central location at Level 1, 244-246 Summer Street, makes it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a private meeting or mediation space.
It has meeting room and desk hire options and can be used for legal and financial businesses that require private rooms for client meetings or mediation.
"We're excited to re-launch Co-Work and provide a professional and productive space for business owners, freelancers, and remote workers," said Co-Work founder Shahreen Alford.
"Our aim is to provide an attractive, comfortable environment that services our clients' needs."
As is almost always the case with school teachers Gwenda Langley-Irvine had a long list of jobs to do, not only on a day-to-day or week-to-week basis, but in life.
"I recently found a piece of paper that I had written on it 25 years ago some goals and I achieved every goal fairly quickly, and the only one left, to own a boutique shop was the last one so I've scratched that off now and done them all," she said, with a clap of the hands.
Originally the small shop next door, where she opened on Saturday, was called Busy Bee Creative Hive specialising in customised mats for homes and businesses and so successful it has become that expansion was the next logical step.
"We're more than mats now with fashion, homewares, accessories and gifts," she said.
"Recently we've had a number of couples asking for mats to be made for the entrances to their wedding receptions."
Hive Grove is located at 5a Pym Street, Millthorpe.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
