Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Orange bakes through warmest March day in 58 years in 2023

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange has recorded its hottest March day in over half a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Where to vote in Orange
No comments
Where to vote in Orange NSW for 2023 NSW election.
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from March 17-19 - Part I
BIRDS IN THE BUSH: Olla Hockey, Marta Diemar.
Date announced for premier domestic violence fundraising ball
Housing Plus marketing, communications and events coordinator, Rochelle Monaghan, Bec Bohan, CEO David Fisher, Jenna Hattersley, the The Orchard manager Bernie Allen with sponsors at the White Tie Ball launch. Picture by Jude Keogh
MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Sunglass Hut returns to City Centre
Sunglass Hut manager Kayla Blackmore. Picture by Tanya Marschke
More from my region
Go west: Hundreds and hundreds of our new residents are coming from these areas
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Councillors Graeme Hanger, Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan, mayor Robert Taylor, deputy mayor Ben Fry and Bathurst Regional Council business development officer David Flude.
'A genuine good fella': Tributes to farmer killed during hazard reduction burn
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
Forbes farmer Viv Coady died at the age of 75 following a hazard reduction fire gone wrong. Picture supplied.
'A genuine good fella': Tributes paid to farmer killed during hazard reduction burn
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
Forbes farmer Viv Coady died at the age of 75 following a hazard reduction fire gone wrong. Picture supplied.
10-year-old Mackenzie West is laying his nest egg one dozen at a time
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Free range chickens and farm fresh eggs are providing Mackenzie West with his future nest egg. Picture by Alise McIntosh
More national stories
Souths hail one of the greats as John Sattler dies
Rugby league is mourning John Sattler, a South Sydney great who has died at the age of 80. (Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS)
GP morale declining from 'groundless complaints'
No comments
A poll of Australian GPs revealed 80 per cent had been subject to what they felt was a vexatious complaint. File picture.
Terrifying moment woman fights off kangaroo
No comments
The kangaroo hopped towards the hikers a number of times before leaping at Ms Stubbs. Picture supplied
Centrelink payments are increasing: Find out what's changing
No comments
Nearly five million Australians will see an increase to their Centrelink payments from Monday, March 20. File picture.