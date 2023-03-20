Orange has recorded its hottest March day in over half a century.
The maximum temperature for Orange on March 19 was 34.5 degrees Celsius, which tops the 34.3 degrees the city baked through to kick off Autumn in 1965.
The 58-year record is also hotter than any day Orange recorded throughout summer (33.4 degrees in January was the top) and comes on the back of a very dry and warm March, which has been a trend right across the country.
The Bureau of Meteorology has recorded just two days of rain to kick off Autumn in Orange, totalling 2.4 millimetres.
The reason for the drier, warmer weather in March is two-fold.
Weatherzone.com says La Nia has officially ended, and an El Nio watch is now in place. La Nia summers tend to be quite cloudy and cool compared to normal for the eastern states, as seen in the summers of 2020-21 and 2021-22. Orange went the entirety of 2022 without cracking the 30 degrees mark, and over 700 days in total without crashing through that ceiling before January, 2023.
La Nia's gradual demise has coincided with a negative swing in the Southern Annular Mode (SAM), too.
The SAM refers to how far cold fronts push away from Antarctica.
In a positive phase, cold fronts contract closer to the south pole and provide more high pressure near Australia, and during a negative phase, cold fronts more regularly cross southern Australia.
For the entirety of 2022, the SAM was in a predominantly positive phase, leading to more high pressure and increased easterly winds over the nation's east coast. These regular and strong easterlies led to one of the cloudiest, wettest and coolest years on records for large parts of eastern Australia in 2022.
However, recently the SAM has begun to swing.
And when the SAM is in a negative phase, the increased frontal activity causes westerly winds to become more common, allowing hot, dry desert air from the interior to blow across the region.
There is some respite on the cards this week though.
Weatherzone.com is predicting a top temperature of 23 degrees Celsius for Orange on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before tops of 22 and 21 on the weekend.
There's some rain on the radar, too, with an 80 per cent chance of rain on Thursday Orange's best bet to add significantly to its March rainfall total for 2023. There's as much as 20mm on the radar.
