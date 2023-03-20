Weatherzone.com says La Nia has officially ended, and an El Nio watch is now in place. La Nia summers tend to be quite cloudy and cool compared to normal for the eastern states, as seen in the summers of 2020-21 and 2021-22. Orange went the entirety of 2022 without cracking the 30 degrees mark, and over 700 days in total without crashing through that ceiling before January, 2023.