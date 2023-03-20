Where to vote in Orange

Polling places and early voting centres for Orange have been locked-in for next week's state election.
About 45 schools, churches, and community centres across the region will host democratic proceedings from now until March 25.
Almost all will feature sausage sizzles, cake stall fundraisers, or other culinary offerings to placate an expected-58,000 voters.
The 16,982-square-kilometre electorate covers Parkes, Forbes, Molong, Cumnock, Eugowra, Manildra, Milthorpe, Peak Hill, Blayney, and Orange.
Eight candidates are contesting and will appear on the ballot as follows:
The 2023 NSW election will take place March 25. Voting locations below.
Forbes Town Hall
Orange District Girl Guides
Orange Scout Hall
Parkes Early Voting Centre
Alectown Soldiers Memorial Hall
Anson Street School
Bedgerabong Public School
Bletchington Public School
Bogan Gate Public School
Borenore Public School
Bowen Public School
Calare Public School
Canobolas Public School
Canowindra High School
Cargo Public School
Cudal Public School
Cumnock Community Centre
Eugowra Public School
Forbes High School
Forbes Tennis Club
Forbes Town Hall
Glenroi Heights Public School
Integra Health and Fitness Club
Kenna Hall
Lucknow Community Hall
Manildra Soldiers Memorial Hall
Middleton Public School
Molong Central School
Mullion Creek Public School
Nashdale Public School
Orange Health Service
Orange High School
Orange Public School
Parkes Assemblies of God Hall
Parkes East Public School
Parkes Public School
Peak Hill Central School
Spring Hill Public School
Spring Terrace Public School
St Barnabas Parish Hall Orange
Trundle War Memorial Hall
Tullamore Central School
Yeoval Central School
