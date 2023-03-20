Central Western Daily
Court

Joel McKellar, 25, sentenced to six months' jail for being carried in a stolen car

By Court Reporter
March 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Dubbo man jailed for six months after knowignly being carried in a stolen vehicle. Picture by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

A man, in custody since October 2021, has been sentenced to six months in jail for riding in a stolen car. The 25-year-old was arrested after police saw him attempting to climb a tree to hide in after fleeing the vehicle.

Joyriding passenger of stolen car jailed after failed tree-climbing escape
