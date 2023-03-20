A young man from Orange is using support and determination to overcome hurdles placed by autism and a hearing impairment to fulfill his dreams.
Dylan Byrne, 18, is a step closer to turning his dream of becoming a graphic novel author into reality after securing a work experience placement at Collins Booksellers with the help of a disability employment service.
Mr Byrne was eager to begin his job search after completing year 10 in 2021, and reached out to Omnia Inclusive Employment Solutions, a disability employment specialist in Orange, that provides tailored SLES programs to school leavers with a disability to transition into employment.
Through these programs, young adults like Mr Byrne receive training, job readiness and work experience to achieve their employment goals and increase independence.
It was after joining Omnia Inclusive's School Leavers Employment Supports (SLES) program that the opportunity with Collins Booksellers came to life, a particularly special outcome for Mr Byrne who said the store held special significance for him since childhood.
"In high school, I struggled with my disability and it was tough for me to make friends," Mr Byrne said.
"Growing up I've always dreamed of publishing my own graphic novel so working at the bookstore is amazing for inspiration and coming up with ideas. And dealing with customers gives me a good understanding of what people like.
"I also go to TAFE to improve my graphic skills and learn even more. It feels great to be in the workplace and working towards my dream of publishing a novel."
Collins Booksellers manager, Matt Harvey also welcomed the opportunity and assistance received by Omnia to become an inclusive employer.
"We've been committed to inclusive hiring since we took over the store in July 2022 and partnering with Omnia Inclusive, an employment specialist, has been invaluable in helping us achieve this goal," he said.
He said staff from the Orange Omnia office managed the time-consuming work like paperwork and providing ongoing support to Mr Byrne and the team.
"We've been able to focus on business as usual while ensuring Dylan has become confident engaging with customers, working behind the cash register, and has been a helpful contributor to the team. It's a win-win for everyone," he said.
Omnia community engagement manager Erika Vass works closely with Mr Byrne and said he felt a part of the team and his interests and skills were valued and nurtured during his work experience placement.
"Dylan's recent work experience at Collins Booksellers Orange has been invaluable, integrating his love for literature and eagerness to transition into the workforce," she said.
"The progress Dylan has made during this time has been remarkable - from crafting a tailored resume to developing his customer engagement skills, I'm incredibly proud of his achievements so far."
Sunday, April 2 will be World Autism Day and Omnia Inclusive CEO, Deborrah Lambourne, said it's an opportunity to celebrate the unique strengths and talents of individuals with autism, like Mr Byrne, and to recognise the positive impact inclusive employers, like Collins Booksellers, have on the community.
"It's incredibly rewarding to see Dylan succeed in achieving these life goals after participating in our SLES program," Ms Lambourne said.
"His success is a testament to his determination, the effectiveness of the SLES program, and the proactive recruiting approach by Collins Booksellers.
"We commend Collins Booksellers for taking advantage of the available resources to implement their inclusive employment goals and literally change lives. It's possible for any organisation, with the right intentions, to do the same."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
