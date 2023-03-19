A fire reported at Mount Canobolas on Sunday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm but firefighters continue to warn of a high-fire danger in the Orange area.
Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone district manager Superintendent Brett Bowden said temperatures in Orange were projected to reach 34 degrees on Sunday and 40 degrees in the zone's western country so landholders are being urged not to operate tools such as angle grinders.
"Tomorrow will see a continuation of this hot weather so this low-intensity heatwave, this is our third day I suppose," he said.
"We expect the fire danger to continue, at least until we get some rain."
The fire danger warning comes after a man died after a hazard-reduction burn at Forbes in the Mid-Lachlan Valley fire zone, the fire at Hill End continues to burn, and RFS crews have received other calls for fires in the region, including the suspected fire at Mount Canobolas.
"It wasn't a fire," Superintendent Bowden said.
"It was a report of smoke and what we found was near the Orange view lookout there, which is the first lookout from the Tea House.
"Someone was up there doing a bit of a burnout and just created a bit of smoke that one of the local residents saw from Lake Canobolas Road and reported as a fire.
"It wasn't a fire, just smoke from somebody's tyres who obviously has a bit more money."
RFS volunteers also had a fire reported on the Orange side of Molong on Saturday night.
He said it appeared to have been lit by a homeless man, "who was looking to camp there overnight without any camping gear and he's lit a fire there to keep himself warm".
"We went and put it out for him," Superintendent Bowden said.
Superintendent Bowden said the Hill End fire is continuing to burn.
"In the last couple of weeks we would have had well over 100 volunteers who have gone over there," he said.
"Everyday we were sending crews from the Wednesday before last right through to last Wednesday would have been our last day so they were going over there for 12-hour shifts and going each day.
"We were sending anything from five or six trucks and I think the largest contingent we had was like 13 vehicles."
However, he said no volunteers from the brigade attended the fire on Sunday.
"The Hill End fire, it's contained and they've still got crews working on it," he said.
"I believe the north-west corner of that fire has been a little bit tricky but generally it's looking good, looking good in terms of declaring it out in the next few days I would think."
He said the hot weather will continue in coming days and residents can expect to see smoke from stubble burning by farmers from cereal crop production.
"Once it's stripped the crop and harvested they are left with that stubble so there's been a bit of permits being written for stubble burning for the last few nights," Superintendent Bowden said.
"In the last few nights there's been quite a few calls about smoke plumes but the smoke plumes were all permit fires."
He said there were no fire permits issued on Sundays but people can expect to see more that in the next few weeks.
"Every afternoon people will see smoke in the air, particularly to the west of Orange, it's mainly from that stubble burning activity."
In some good news he said a bit of a change is expected to come through on Monday evening, which will knock a few degrees off for Tuesday.
"There are some forecast models predicting a little bit of rain but I don't expect much, it's pretty dry, we haven't really seen much rain in the past month apart from some storm activity here and there."
He's hoping hazard reduction burning will begin in May and said the Bureau of Meteorology is on El Nino watch, although he said that doesn't mean there's going to be a drought.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.