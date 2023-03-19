Combining Orange Hawks and CYMS together was always going to create a close to unstoppable force.
However, cohesion is an important aspect in rugby league and it seems the Orange Orangutans have found that in the final rounds of the Western under 21s premiership after landing a grand final spot.
The men in Orange scored an 18-0 win against Dubbo CYMS in round five of the competition at Wellington on Saturday before claiming a 17-12 victory in the Cup preliminary final against Nyngan Tigers.
Coach Jake Blimka said a grand final appearance - which will be against Bathurst St Pat's at Forbes - was always the goal for his side.
"We're pretty happy, obviously we put a circle around it on the calendar before we started the season and we're here now which is good," he said.
"I think we've used something like 24 players through the last few weeks, everyone has done their job and we're in the big one."
Heading into the final round of the competition, the Orangutans had conceded 36 points from its opening four games, with 24 of those coming in one game against St Pat's.
Blimka said tightening up that part of his side's game was the focus heading into the CYMS match.
"We did talk about defence, and I think at times it might've got to 38 degrees out there so we kind of set a goal of urgency in defence and make it uncomfortable for them," he said.
"Kick it, turn them around and make it uncomfortable and going set for set we said no one is going set for set with us and that's what happened in the first game."
Orange then had a bigger challenge in the preliminary final with Nyngan coming into the match off the back of a 12-12 draw against St Pat's.
The Orangutans were out to a 17-0 lead before the Tigers turned up the heat and attacked in the final stages to set up a grand stand finish at 17-12.
Blimka's side held on though and gave much of the praise to the work of his forwards.
"It was the same job there, at 38 degrees it's going to be uncomfortable for everyone but let's have energy and bigger intensity and the boys did that," he said.
"Nyngan were a better side too so we had to lift up our intensity but our boys just wanted it more really.
"Our pack in both games just shut them down and we were just rolling through teams."
The Orangutans has shown its depth throughout the competition with a number of players available to play in the halves.
Pat Williams and Kyle Mawhinney have been the mainstays at halfback and five-eighth while Ben Blimka and Liam Wilson could also slot in when needed.
Fullback Max Wilson is another who could fill in when needed, and the Orangutans campaign has been his first set of rugby league matches in two years after coming off an ACL injury.
Lachie Lawson also made his comeback to the game at Wellington after a devastating neck injury against Orange CYMS last year ruled him out for around nine months.
Mawhinney is another player coming off injury - the half suffered a shoulder injury two years ago when playing for St Pat's.
The former Western Ram will come up against his old side next weekend at Forbes and Blimka believes the Orangutans should have a full complement of players available.
"There's no injuries now so there should be two full strength sides and it'll be good to rip in," he said.
"We'll have to evaluate who is available to play, we can't take 25 or 26 to play a grand final but it is what it is."
ORANGE ORANGUTANS 17 (Mack Selwood, Ben Blimka, Jy Lawrence-Lyall tries; Max Wilson 2 goals, Patrick Wilson field goal) defeated NYNGAN TIGERS 12 (Dallin Smith, Cale Dunn tries; Jackson Cox 2 goals)
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
