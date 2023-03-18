Just under 10 years ago, Scott Rosser made a sea change.
For a long time, he'd been part of the furniture at Orange Hawks, having grown up as a Bloomfield Tigers junior and flirting with a two blues jersey.
Before he could make his mark in first grade though, Rosser was spotted by St George Illawarra Dragons and played in its 20s side.
He returned to Hawks in 2012, playing in the 22-14 grand final loss to Orange CYMS the following year.
Now, a decade later, Rosser is back and it's that defeat that's motivated a return.
"10 years ago I played with Hawks when we made the grand final and lost to CYMS so I think I just really want to get a bit of revenge," he said.
"It hasn't sat well since then, it still hurts 10 years later.
"There's a good group of young boys here so I'm coming in to try and get an old head around them and see how we go."
In those 10 years since his last appearance in a Hawks jersey, Rosser has spent time in the Illawarra Rugby League and captain-coached Coogee Dolphins.
But now he's back, and made his long-awaited return on Saturday in Hawks' first trial match this pre-season against Parkes Spacemen at Pride Park.
The Spacies went on to win the match 32-26, with Hawks heavily rotating its bench.
Rosser showed why he's a former Western Division representative with some touches of class, blowing the cobwebs out after nearly five years out of the game.
"Four or five years ago I captain-coached Coogee Dolphins then had a year off after that because it was pretty stressful," he said.
"Then COVID happened and I had a baby last year which dragged (the absence) out - now I'm turning 32 and if I don't do it (return) now, I don't want to regret it later."
In the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, Hawks are likely to put a much improved team on the park this season after its inaugural campaign under coach Shane Rodney was heavily impacted by injuries and a lack of depth.
With the inclusions of Jye and Kade Barrow among others, it seems Hawks have been able to address its Achilles heel while there was a heavy rotation at fullback in the trial between former Woodbridge Cup players Joe Coady (CSU) and Ben French (Orange United Warriors) in the absence of Ryan Manning.
Rosser confirmed he's been training in the halves this season and will likely play alongside Matt Boss.
The returning former Western gun said the goal for this season will be to improve on last year's fifth placed finish in the Group 10 pool.
"It's just really to get into the finals and see what we can do," he said.
"The ultimate (goal) is to win a competition, it's what everyone's playing for so we'll look to get the season off to a good start and see what happens."
Hawks will have another trial this Saturday against Emu Plains. Its first match in the Peter McDonald Premiership will be against Parkes Spacemen.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.