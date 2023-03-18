A man has died following a planned private hazard-reduction operation on a property in the state's Central West on Saturday, March 18.
About 11.30am, emergency services were called to a rural property on The Bogan Way, Forbes, after reports a man had sustained severe burns.
Police were told the 75-year-old man was conducting a hazard-reduction burn of one of his paddocks, with assistance from local NSW Rural Fire Service members and family, when he became trapped by the fire.
He was treated at the scene by the RFS members and NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he died later the same evening.
A crime scene was established at the property by officers from Central West Police District, which was examined by specialist forensic officers.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death has commenced, which initial inquiries suggest is not suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
