A community-backed solar farm outside Orange is a step closer transitioning away from a dependency on fossil-fuel generated energy in the local grid.
The Orange Community Renewable Energy Park north of the city will be able to generate power for the equivalent of 2150 homes and construction will soon begin following the arrival of a inverter system that has arrived from overseas.
Energy Democracy Central West NSW Energy Co-op chairman Granton Smith represents a co-operative of about 122 member investors. It is one of three entities that's taking ownership of part of the generation of the park.
"Obviously our members feel strongly about the need to transition away from the need for fossil-fueled power, so they are putting their money where there mouth is and they are investing directly in a system that's going to go someway towards offsetting the need for some fossil-fuel generation," he said.
"It's an example of a project that can be replicated in other places, it's an example of a transition to a more renewable and smarter decentralised generating system where we don't have single point very large power stations.
Mr Smith said the solar park will produce energy much cheaper than what fossil-fuel generators can.
"It is changing the market and it's making the fossil fuels less desirable in terms of the costs involved which in turn is going to decarbonise electricity generation, which is super important," Mr Smith said.
"Our members feel its a very important step towards decarbonising and addressing climate change."
Although a start date for installation hasn't yet been set, Mr Smith said the arrival of the inverter was a key step and the project should be generating power by the end of the year.
"It's touched down in Orange and is in the transport operator's warehouse, so the next step is it needs to be inspected by an electrician to ensure that nothing has happened to it in transit," Mr Smith said.
"It's here, the builders are in the process of finalising the supply contracts for the solar panels so beyond that all that really remains is getting boots on the ground and starting with the whole construction, which is expected to take about six months or so.
"We are going to be seeing some work on some installation very soon."
He said the inverter sets the pace for everything else when it comes to the construction schedule and it takes the direct current, DC power, that's generated by the panels and converts it into AC power so it can be put out into the energy grid.
The energy park will also now benefit from an onsite battery due to a $3.5 million grant from the NSW Government Regional Community Energy Fund.
He said that grant was obtained after co-op members raised $1.2 million for the purchase of the facility. Those co-op members will see benefits from dividends from the sale of the electricity that's generated at the park over its 35-year lifespan.
Mr Smith said it is the second largest solar PV project in Australia in terms of the amount of money raised by the community group.
"Basically the battery is being paid for completely by the RCEF grant and that RCEF grant is pretty much unlocked by the community involvement in the project, if we didn't have Energy Democracy, or the co-operative, pledging our money towards a share in the project then it wouldn't have the onsite battery," Mr Smith said.
The $13 million facility will feature 17,000 panels across 140 rows, each capable of tilting 60 degrees to track the sun throughout the day.
The panels will also be high enough for sheep to graze underneath.
Mr Smith said most of the 10.8 hectares will be hidden, despite being just metres from the Mitchell Highway.
He said the 5 megawatt solar park is also "relatively small" but its size has advantages.
"The advantage of being relatively small is its producing onto the local 11kva distribution grid so it goes onto one of the more local sub grids," he said.
"The beauty of that is the energy transmission authority, Essential Energy, have told us that the local grid has good capacity to make best use of the solar generation meaning that we're unlikely to be curtailed.
"They call solar curtailment when there's too much renewable energy all in the grid in the middle of the day all at once, then sometimes the national operator can tell generating assets to turn off.
"The other advantage for us is we have the battery right there on site as well so some excess generation can go into charging the battery and then we can discharge the battery into the grid during the evening peak when electricity is really expensive and make some profit back from that."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
