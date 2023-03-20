New digital billboards planned for schools

New "dynamic" digital billboards are planned for installation at multiple Orange schools.
The proposed signs will "share relevant messaging with the school community at appropriate times" according to development applications before council.
Calare Public School and Canobolas Rural Tech are awaiting approval. Orange Public School, Bletchington Public School, and Orange High School have recently completed installation.
The DA for Canobolas Rural Tech says its sign will display messages between 6am and 9pm. Static text or images will run on a 10 second loop.
Costs are unknown. A spokesperson for the Department of Education said schools have raised their own funds, but: "[We] will help to implement and deliver the works."
"[It] will have a positive social impact as it will ensure better communication with the public and wider community," the application says.
If approved, the new sign pylons will be concreted into the ground. Power will be connected by a qualified electrician.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.