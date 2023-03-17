A teenager has been charged after they were arrested near a primary school on Thursday afternoon.
At about 3.30pm on March 16, officers attached to Central West Police District arrested a 16-year-old boy near Orange Public School close to the intersection of Anson and Kite Street. He was wanted in regards to an outstanding warrant and breach of bail offences.
He was taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with four offences. Those charges were for entering building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, stealing, destroying property and entering prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse.
He was refused bail to appear in a Children's Court on April 18, 2023.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
