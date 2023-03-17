It's Saul good: Manildra adds two huge additions for premiership defence

The cat has been out of the bag for a while, but watch out, Manildra Rhinos are a force to be reckoned with again in 2023.
Coming off its first Woodbridge Cup premiership in 2022, a change of hands meant Ben McAlpine took over Luke Petrie in the coaching role.
Petrie assembled a championship squad, which was built from when he first signed on in 2020, and now McAlpine has sprinkled some of his own magic with hulking prop Saulala Houma signing on along with five-eighth/centre Joey Lasagavibau.
New president Mick Gibson wasn't 100 per cent on Houma's clearance being approved - however it is believed to have gone through - before confirming both men have had a presence at training.
"They're a good couple of signings - they've been at training so that's a positive sign," he said.
Gibson himself will step into a new role this season having previously been vice-president and coached league tag.
That league tag side, coached by Melissa Gibson last season, will have a new leader in Molly Hoswell who took charge at last weekend's Western League Tag Challenge where Manildra won against Trundle and Cargo before suffering a loss to Group 10 side Lithgow.
"We were very happy with the girls on Sunday, there was only 12 girls that could play on Sunday," Gibson said.
Gibson added the side is determined to go one better after suffering a loss in last year's grand final to Grenfell Girlannas.
In terms of the men's side, Woodbridge fans won't get a proper look at Manildra until round one with a wedding meaning there'll be significant unavailability for the 10s tournament on March 25. Both Will and Luke Petrie are confirmed to be playing for the Rhinos this season though.
The Rhinos first round match will be the Cabonne derby against Molong on April 16 before they play Cargo at Cargo.
Gibson said two away games to start the season will help the Rhinos get Jack Huxley Oval in order after the November flooding left the ground with no power.
"We've got a few hurdles in front of us still," he said.
"There's no power on the local ground at the moment because of floods which is affecting things a little bit. We had a meeting with Cabonne council about that and are hoping to get that all sorted so we at least have power before daylight savings so we can train.
"Training at the moment isn't too bad but people can't shower after training and there's only one septic toilet working.
"Water went up to the canteen so there's lost fridges, freezers, kitchens and cupboards. We'll have to endeavour to source a new kitchen and appliances so we've got a bit of work to do."
Overall, Gibson is excited to see the Rhinos continue it's long standing tradition of being a club that represents the whole town.
"We've got two teams going, we're very family oriented still, it's a good club to be part of, good sponsorship, good supporters and patronage from the local community," he said.
"I'm just excited to get out there and celebrate hopefully the boys and girls winning."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
