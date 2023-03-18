CWD on Sunday | Car thieves robbing us of more than wheeles

It's clear Orange has a real issue with car thefts at the moment.
The Central Western Daily has reported on around a dozen burned out vehicles so far this year, while Friday evening's story with Cooper Ostini, who had his work vehicle hit outside his family home in west Orange this week, was chilling, to say the least.
"You feel degraded and you don't feel safe in your own home anymore," Mr Ostini told our reporter.
And he's right. Who, having had their belongings rummaged through in the death of night, would be able to put that behind them immediately.
You lose that sense of security you take for granted when you get home.
Mr Ostini has three young kids. He thought his area was a safe one in Orange. He knows his neighbours. His friends have homes in the area, too.
This sort of crime isn't supposed to happen, not in Orange.
But it does. And it's becoming more and more prevelent, and it's clear the offenders, while obviously young, are quite sophisticated in their execution of these thefts.
Balaclavas, gloves, torches; Anything that can be used to help pull off these car crimes is at the ready.
In the face of this issue, it's easy to point the finger.
Police often cop the brunt of it. The justice system, too.
Just this week, though, we've reported on several teenagers either being arrested or jailed in relation to car theft-related criminal activity in Orange.
One of the boys responsible for multiple car thefts and the torching of those vehicles, just 16 at the time of these offences, was given a jail sentence.
The authorities are very aware of the issues facing a town like ours in 2023.
It's up to us to play our part, too, and ensure we lock our vehicles securely, as well as remove anything that might be enticing for anyone who has a penchant for late-night car window shopping.
If we can do that, and police and the courts continue to push for these offenders to face the consequences for these actions, then there's every chance, slowly but surely, that sense of security we all want at home will be returned.
Because right now, we're being robbed of more than just our possessions. That sense of safety we have in our homes is being taken from us too.
Nick McGrath, Editor
Your say ...
I would just like to thank our forward-thinking Council for taking a perfectly functional and pretty street and turning it into a demolition zone with no parking and a rapidly decreasing building occupation.
Could we not actually improve roads and traffic flow where it's needed? Please?
Felice Flanagan
Looking ahead ...
Best of luck to all of the crickets across Orange competing in finals at the moment.
Saturday saw the beginning of the ODCA's finals series while the Bathurst-Orange Inter-District Cricket finals continue today across Orange and Bathurst.
CYMS has been one of the feel-good stories of the summer, rising from the cellar last year to finish minor premiers in the BOIDC last weekend.
They play Cavaliers at Wade Park in day two of their clash today.
