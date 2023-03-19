Video of mum's assault outside Centrelink played in court

A woman who intimidated her former partner at the courthouse and assaulted another person outside Centrelink cried in court when it was revealed she'd lost access to her children.
The woman, who has moved away from Orange, is not been named to protect the identities of the victims and the children.
According to court documents, the woman breached a court-ordered apprehended domestic violence order by taking Easter eggs to her children, she also stole a bottle of vodka from a neighbours house, resisted arrest, attempted to assault her former partner outside Orange Local Court and assaulted a woman on the street outside Centrelink.
The woman appeared in Orange Local Court in person and custodial officers entered the courtroom as the sentencing proceeding began.
Magistrate David Day said the incident in the car outside Centrelink was the most serious of the offences.
"When you look at the range of offending and aggravating circumstances of offending, particularly in the presence of children, it's appalling," Mr Day said.
According to court documents, the woman's former partner, who has custody of the children, and his current partner went to Anson Street about 11am on November 2, 2021.
They parked out the front of Centrelink and one adult stayed with the children in the car while they took turns to go inside.
While the man was inside, the woman spotted the new partner at the car and began abusing her despite the children being present.
The woman kept shouting until the man returned and both women filmed each other with their mobile phones and footage from the female victim's phone was played in court.
The man and the victim got into the car and attempted to drive away but the victim's video showed the woman running at the car and punching the victim through the open passenger-side window.
According to the court documents, the woman punched the female victim in the head and left shoulder before the man was able to drive forward and they left the scene, contacted police and handed over the video.
On Monday, July 18, 2022, the woman threatened the man inside the hallway at Orange Courthouse.
According to court documents the man and woman both attended the courthouse that day.
After passing through the security checkpoint at 9.50am, the victim saw the woman and a support worker walking towards the main exit, where he was standing.
The victim pretended not to see her and stood to the side of the hallway with his head down and attempted to walk past.
However, she saw him and while his back was turned she ran towards him with her hand raised above her head.
On duty sheriffs saw her and called out to her to stop and she left the courthouse while the victim stayed inside, before going to Orange Police Station at 10am to provide a statement.
The woman was then arrested outside Orange Local Court at 12.30pm and a statement from the woman's case worker said there was no verbal exchange before the woman "aggressively sprinted" and lunged at the victim.
While in custody the accused complained of having a panic attack, chest pain and other symptoms so she was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital.
She was cleared about 10.30pm and returned to the police station.
"You come to court where everybody is treated equally and fairly and this sort of behaviour goes on, just out there," Mr Day said indicating towards the courtroom doors.
"She's lucky it didn't go on in the courtroom."
Before the incidents at the courthouse and in Anson Street, the woman was served an AVO to protect her former partner and their children. The conditions of that order stated she must not assault or threaten, stalk harass or intimidate, destroy or damage property, it also prevented her from approaching the protected people unless through a lawyer or court-approved counselling, mediation or conciliation
However, on April 4, 2021, the woman drove to an address where the children were and parked when she saw the victim outside.
She got out and got into an argument with the victim about her breaching the AVO.
She then yelled out to the children to come outside and see her.
The children went up to her and she escorted them to her vehicle in an attempt to give them Easter eggs.
The victim followed and gathered the children to leave the location and he called the police.
The woman attended the police station later that afternoon and said she went to her friend's house to give Easter eggs to her children and an argument occurred between herself and the victim.
On October 17, 2021, the woman was arrested after stealing a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka from her neighbour's home.
About 10.30pm, the victim left her house and locked both doors before going out.
However, at 11.22pm the offender knocked on her neighbour's front door, which was opened by an unknown person and the accused entered the house.
She left two minutes later with an unknown person and took a 1.25 litre bottle of Smirnoff Vodka and a 1.25 litre bottle of Sprite with her.
This was witnessed on CCTV and the victim recorded the theft on her mobile phone.
About 11.40pm the victim returned home and noticed her bathroom window was slightly ajar and the items that were sitting on the window sill were knocked to the floor.
Police saw the woman yelling at the victim form the front of her house when they arrived.
The offender was arrested but while the police were attempting to escort her to a police vehicle, she attempted to pull her arm away in an attempt to escape.
Police were able to keep hold of her arm and she dropped her body weight causing her to fall to the ground and started to kick at police.
The police were able to regain control and placed her in the pod of the police truck.
A person staying with the woman then handed the police the two bottles that were taken from the victim's house and said, "these are the bottles she came back with".
Police returned the bottles to the victim.
The woman's solicitor Andrew Rolfe said it was the accumulation of offences that made the offending look worse and his client has been engaging in treatment for women's domestic violence.
"We have an Indigenous woman who has lost her children, she doesn't see them," Mr Rolfe said at which point his client began to cry.
However, having read the background of the offending Mr Day wasn't swayed.
"She hasn't lost her children," Mr Day said, "they were taken out of that household because they were not safe."
However, Mr Rolfe said it was a matter of family law.
"This is an indication that she's struggling to come to terms with that, she doesn't have a relationship with her children, she's struggling," he said.
Mr Day said community safety was an important consideration when it came to sentencing the woman.
"If you look at the whole of the offences over a period of time, where does that place community safety?" he said.
"It's not OK to fight in the street, it's not ok to fight in the courthouse, what possessed her to do that."
However, he determined community safety could be served by her completing programs she has already started.
For assaulting the woman outside Centrelink, the woman was given a community-based custodial sentence by way of an intensive correction order. The supervised order will run for two years and require rehabilitation, treatment, as well as abstaining from alcohol and drugs.
She was also given a two year ICO for contravening the AVO on that occasion as well as for intimidation and contravening the order at Orange Courthouse.
For contravening the AVO by attempting to give Easter eggs to the children, the woman was given a two-year community correction order.
The woman was also given two two-year CCOs for stealing the drinks from her neighbour and resisting police on October 18, 2021.
The AVO preventing her from approaching the victims was also renewed.
