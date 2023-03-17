Pavlovich keen to tackle old club as Avoca reveal where they'll spend Saturday night

Throughout his rugby union career, Jesse Pavlovich has notched over 150 games for Avoca Rugby Club.
But for a few years now, the front-rower has called Orange City home.
Throw in a stint at CSU and Pavlovich has quite a few career matches to his name.
And this weekend, for the third time, Pavlovich will come up against his old club in Avoca, with City playing the Sharks in a trial match at Pride Park on Saturday.
The fixture comes after the two sides played each other last year, with a solid relationship building between both clubs.
"Last year I suggested it because there was no trials locked in at time time," Pavlovich said.
"It worked out really well, we loved having them, they loved coming out here and we got along really well."
For Pavlovich, last year was the second time he'd played against the club, having previously opposed them while at CSU. After finishing his university studies, Pavlovich returned to Avoca and won a premiership in 2013.
For the Orange City club-man, playing on the central coast is what helped him grow as a person on the footy field and outside of it.
"Being apart of that culture through juniors to seniors, it definitely shaped me, not just in terms of my commitment to community sport in Orange but on a personal level as well and family level," he said.
"Avoca rugby has a community affiliation more so than other clubs, there's a lot of involvement with the surf club as well, it's just always been where everyone from that young age has that passion and desire to represent their town and community."
Despite a love for the Sharks, Pavlovich will don the orange and green of the Lions this weekend, with his mate Mitch Jacob coaching the opposition's first grade side.
Jacob said the first trial last year was fun on the field for the club, as well as off the field.
"It's just a good trip, we used to come to the 10s tournament five or six years ago, then stopped that for a couple of years then one of the boys got onto Pav and the group loved it last year," he said.
"Especially the girls, they loved it out there, the girls loved the Ho (Hotel Orange)."
Pavlovich added the trial match will be a good test for the club after a successful Orange Tens campaign with first grade, second grade and women's to all play.
"Avoca is one of the great clubs on the central coast, to have a game like that before season starts is only going to bring the best out of us I believe," he said.
"Our pre season has been really good and really positive so far, the energy has been absolutely incredible. Everyone is really getting around each other and everyone is gearing up for a big year."
That big year is Orange City's 50th anniversary, and Pavlovich explained it's creating plenty of interest as players compete for spots.
"Excitement is high ... there's a healthy competition for first grade positions, which keeps bringing the best out of us," he said.
"There's a proud history of Orange City and everyone is really excited to be part of it and getting the club towards being a powerhouse again."
The women's game will kick off at 1pm, with seconds at 1:30 followed by first grade at 2:45. Orange Hawks will then have its pre-season trials against Parkes after those matches.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
