Road conditions slammed alongside new funding commitment

Road management for Orange and the Central West has been slammed at an announcement for new opposition funding plans.
Tarmac across the region is in poor condition. Extensive flooding at the backend of last year exacerbated potholes and surface damage.
Speaking from Robertson Park Thursday, Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the National Party has "failed" to manage the problem and broken its "core commitment" to regional communities.
She said Labor will deliver a further $16.9 million to the electorate in addition to the Coalition's existing $500 million package. About $1.2 million of the new allocation will go to the Orange LGA.
Cabbone will receive $5.7 million, Parkes will receive $5.3 million, and Forbes will receive $4.6 million. Councils will have authority to determine which roads require repairs.
Major arterial roads including the Escort Way, the Northern Distributor, and Cargo road were singled-out by Labor Candidate for Orange Heather Dunn and Councillor Jeff Whitton.
"It just keeps escalating. Labor is saying we want to give this money to local council's where they can do the work now," minister Aitchison said.
"Liberal and Nationals' core commitment was [transferring roads from council] ... as we stand here today they have failed to do that. That is a broken promise."
The National Party has consistently defended its record and says the opposition is effectively announcing a funding package it had already confirmed for political gain.
Senior Orange council staff say they have struggled to source workers to carry out road repairs despite funding. Aitchison did not provided a solution, but said she understands the problem:
"It is something I hear across the state. It's really difficult ... we have to start with a funding commitment because nothing moves until the money is there."
Orange candidate Heather Dunn said: "I've spoken to many people across the electorate who travel from Orange Parkes every day for work, take their kids to school every day, or [drive] freight.
"The roads are unsafe and people don't want to be driving on them ... The potholes keep getting bigger and bigger and the speed signs get slower and slower."
The 2023 NSW election will take place on Saturday, March 25.
