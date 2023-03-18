What's worse: A pub with no beer or a town with no fuel?

The town of Trangie has been left with no petrol station for months, but after countless roundtrips to fill jerry cans residents will soon have some relief.
Residents of the far west town say they're "relieved" to hear a temporary service station will be opening within the next month.
Early last December, Trangie's only service station was permanently closed by operator Ampol without explanation - leaving residents frustrated they would be without fuel in the busy Christmas season and during the annual harvest.
Initially residents were told they would only be without access to a servo for 10 days while a temporary site was put in place by new leaseholder Inland petroleum.
However, three months later residents were still asking where their promised service station was.
"Despite the fact we all thought it would be a very short closure, it's still closed, and there is no date for it to reopen," former Trangie resident Anthony Lees told ACM last week.
"The locals are just over it."
Since the closure, Mr Lees has been making twice-weekly fuel runs for a number of residents in the town who are unable to make the drive to the nearest service station in Narromine.
"From the outside you wouldn't think it's a big deal - there's a service station in Narromine," he said.
"But, for example, there's an older bloke there who delivers Meals on Wheels, he's got a Trangie licence and is not allowed to drive out of town. He can't get fuel himself and he relies on other people to bring it.
"There's also a young mum who's taken some time off to raise her kids and is on unemployment benefits. She struggles to get the extra money that's required to come down to Narromine to fuel her car up to fulfil her obligations with the kids."
More than an inconvenience, Mr Lees said local businesses were suffering losses as a result of the closure.
The trucks that used to stop there would pull in, refuel, park up in the fantastic truck park and go and grab a cup of coffee and a sandwich - all that passing trade is gone.- Trangie resident Anthony Lees
"There's a lot of people and businesses in town who rely on the service station. If people are going to shop they save it up and come to Narromine and fill the car up and shop there - the local IGA's shopping and the two coffee shops in town are suffering," Mr Lees said.
"The trucks that used to stop there would pull in, refuel, park up in the fantastic truck park and go and grab a cup of coffee and a sandwich - all that passing trade is gone."
In November, Dubbo-based fuel company Inland Petroleum announced it would be taking over the service station.
Inland Petroleum Business Development Manager Harry Mooring told ACM at the time the handover lease was "imminent" with development application approvals and land leases expected to be signed "within the next fortnight".
However, Inland Petroleum have been faced by a number of delays as a result of negotiations between themselves, Transport for NSW, their contractor UGL Regional Linx and Narromine Shire Council.
Fortunately for locals, Transport for NSW have confirmed they have now approved construction of the temporary site. Narromine Shire Council mayor Craig Davies said a temporary station should be in place within the next month.
"Our team is working with all current stakeholders to move this project along as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson for Inland Petroleum.
"We understand that the delayed progress of this assignment has been an inconvenience for the community, especially over the holiday period."
Me Lees said he hopes the no more obstacles will pop up and the temporary servo will be delivered as promised.
"Hopefully this will soon be behind us," he said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
