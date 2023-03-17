Hard work beats talent every day of the week.
It's every coaches favourite saying, and for Orange Eagles mentor Troy Hogarth that's the phrase he's drumming into his players ahead of the Waratah Youth League's opening round.
The Eagles will tip off this Saturday against Shoalhaven Tigers at Orange PCYC, with the intent on making an early season statement.
And the Eagles will want to show it's one of the fitter teams in the competition after a full pre-season under Hogarth.
"One of the things I've been trying to instill in these guys is working hard," he said.
"We might not be the biggest, fastest or most athletic but we want to be the hardest workers and out-work other teams on the floor."
Hogarth has managed to assemble a new-look squad this season, with star player Kobe Mansell moving on to another association.
Two players making the step up to under 23s are Toby Howell and Oliver Colgan.
Howell, will return to the basketball scene after tendinitis in his knee ruled him out of the sport for over a year.
The Orange junior said he'll be 'pretty keen' to get back on the court after a long lay off.
"It's just so social because all your mates play, but when you get on the court against people who aren't your mates it becomes competitive too," Howell said.
Hogarth said the 19-year-old's season will about a return to confidence.
"He's been around the representative program for a while as a junior coming through," he said.
"He's coming off an injury so I'm looking for Toby to continue his confidence on the floor because I think that knee injury took a lot of his confidence.
"He's got a lot of height and can get up above the ring and throw it down with two hands and he's not afraid to try that in a game."
Colgan is another player who's also had a history of injuries with broken arms but managed to get a full year of under 18s in last season with Hogarth describing him as 'a quick learner'.
His step up into the 23s wasn't one he was certain would happen.
"It was so good (when I got picked), I was a bit scared I wasn't going to make it because I'm young and new but it felt pretty good," he said.
Colgan and Howell will be part of their coach's mission to make Orange not just a team for the town, but a team for the Central West.
With the Eagles being the only side from the area in the league, Hogarth has managed to pick a number of players from outside the town with Rhys O'Neill and Josh Bywater representing Dubbo while Liam Kirkland and Kurt Lansom come from Bathurst.
Hogarth hopes that Central West identity can drive attendance for the opening fixture.
"I'm expecting a really big crowd with our Dubbo and Bathurst players, they're telling me they'll have spectators here," he said.
"We'll also play on the back of the Western Junior League team, we'll have a lot of our junior team (here) and expect kids to make a lot of noise for us."
The Eagles coach added the mix of players makes sure a well balanced side that isn't just built for the present, but for the future too.
"I was hoping to improve our outside shooting and we've done that, especially with the Bathurst boys, they're real bombers and can light it up from outside," he said.
"What I hope that will do is open the floor, spread the floor, allowing our nifty players to drive and give Andrew (Gogala) lots of space inside so he can dominate.
"We've got a 16 and 17 year old and a couple of guys a bit older and that's what I wanted to bring into the squad, a mix of ages because 23s really is a succession plan, you've got be thinking about next year."
As for Orange's opponents Shoalhaven, Hogarth expects a challenge, but it's one his side are up for.
"They were a top four finisher last year ... we like to consider ourselves in the mix for a finals berth so they're one of the teams we need to overcome to play finals," he said.
Tip off for the game will be at 6:30pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
