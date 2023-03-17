'Sends shivers down my spine': Father-of-three's fear that thieves will target children next

The father of three young children fears for his family's safety after a string of thefts.
Cooper Ostini woke on the morning on Wednesday, March 15, to find that thieves had riffled through his work ute, scattered tools over the street and stolen personal belongings.
"You feel degraded and you don't feel safe in your own home anymore. Once upon a time you used to feel safe in your own home," Mr Ostini, who lives in Kenna Street, said.
"I've got a wife and kids aged five, three and two. It sends shivers down my spine knowing they could have broken in and walked inside the house, into my kids' bedroom."
Video captured by CCTV cameras showed one person checking to see if a car parked in the driveway was unlocked, while another managed to break into the undercarriage of Mr Ostini's work ute.
But his wasn't the only home targeted that night.
Another Kenna Street resident said thieves broke into his car and stole a hoverboard, a bike and keys to their home.
"We live in a good area. It's a nice, quiet, little area. We've got good neighbours and friends all around the street," Mr Ostini said.
"We've lived there going on six years and we haven't had one drama. Obviously with the recent crime spree that's going around town, that's the reason why it's coming here now."
NSW Police confirmed they received a report from Wednesday morning and added that officers from Central West Police District had also commenced an investigation into a number of alleged steal from motor vehicle offences elsewhere in the city on Monday night and Tuesday morning (March 13 and 14). The roads affected on that occasion were Winter Street, Dalton Street and Icely Road.
Crime Manager for the Central West Police District, Detective Chief Inspector Brett Smith believed the incidents were linked and opportunistic and encouraged residents to take responsibility for their property.
"We have identified that many of the cars were unlocked or had items of value in plain sight, making them a target for opportunistic thieves," he said.
"The message from police is clear - ensure your vehicles are locked, and valuable items such as tools, laptop computers and handbags are locked away securely.
"We also encourage residents to look out for each other and report any suspicious activity, particularly late at night - if we don't know about it, we can't act on it," Detective Chief Inspector Smith said.
While Mr Ostini did not point the finger at police for the recent crime wave, which has seen at least eight cars burnt out in 2023 alone, he said more needed to be done to punish those that were caught having committed crimes.
"It wasn't just some kids going around for five minutes of fun. They knew what they were doing. They had gloves on, balaclavas, bandanas over their face. They were obviously doing it professionally and probably make a living over this," he added.
"I question the law system in what they can do about these kids. They get a slap on the wrist and they're back out there doing the same thing five minutes later.
"I grew up here in Orange and have lived here most of my life. It's a lovely town and I love it so it's a shame that you have a few people like this who ruin the community. Realistically, they deserve and need to be in jail."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
