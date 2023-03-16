This coming Wednesday, March 22, ECCO will be holding an information evening about the proposed plans to upgrade the Lake Canobolas precinct.
The meeting will be held at the Orange Environmental Learning Facility, Orange Showground, commencing 7.30pm. All welcome.
Lake Canobolas is a much loved local destination, so no doubt many of us would like information about any future development of the area,
Earth First caught up with Orange High School ex-students who were celebrating a reunion marking 60 years since they left school.
Many members of this group have fond memories of trips to the Lake for swimming, family picnics and just hanging out on warm summer weekends.
Bruce McGrath remembers: "I often went swimming here as a kid. We spent a lot of time out here as a family," Kevin Reid recalls.
"When I was 16 I built a kayak to use at the Lake. I still have that kayak after 60 years."
Many of those interviewed welcomed improvement to the facilities at the Lake, but not at the expense of its natural values.
Huntley resident Alex Rezko said: "We hope that any development that happens out here doesn't become over touristy and lose its natural quality."
Lyndall Laurence, who grew up in Orange said: "Keep it natural, but create infrastructure that highlights its natural beauty."
Leighton Thomas and Stuart Webster spent a lot of time at the Lake as kids.
"I'm all for development as long as it doesn't disturb the Lake's natural beaut," Leighton says.
Stuart added: "There needs to be improvements to provide greater accessibility. We need to make all areas of the Lake user friendly."
It was also agreed that existing facilities such as toilets and the restaurant need to be upgraded and that a management plan for invasive weed removal and regeneration of the southern end of the Lake should be included.
Maria Edwards was supportive of having a fountain in the Lake, which she says "could be lit up for tourists for events such as Food Week to add colour and excitement to such events".
No doubt Orange residents will also have views about what should be included in an upgrade of Lake Canobolas.
Next Wednesday is an opportunity to learn more about the plan, to ask questions and make comments about how to upgrade this most loved local Orange destination.
