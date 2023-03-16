Teenager arrested in broad daylight near primary school.

A teenager was arrested on Thursday afternoon near Orange Public School.
Sirens could be heard down Kite Street just after 3pm, with a spokesman for NSW Police confirming that an arrest was made.
"At about 3:30pm today (Thursday, March 16), officers attached to Central West Police District arrested a 16-year-old boy near the corner of Anson and Kite Street, Orange, for an outstanding warrant and breach of bail offences," the spokesman said.
"He was taken to Orange Police Station where he is assisting police with their inquiries."
Police would not clarify what the initial arrest warrant was issued for.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.