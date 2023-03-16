Working together at Orange High School, Cam Jones and Drew Irwin had time to think of ways they can help Molong and the Cabonne area get back on its feet after the devastating floods of November 2022.
With Jones president of Orange CYMS and Irwin on the committee of Cabonne Roos, the two are heavily involved in local rugby league and decided that through sport they can do their bit.
So from there, CYMS held a merchandise sale before Christmas with much of the profits going towards Molong Rugby League.
But that's not where the fundraising ideas end, with CYMS set to play Dubbo CYMS in their annual Foundation Fathers Cup pre-season trial on April 1 at Molong Recreation Ground.
"We asked how more we can help out Molong and Cabonne get back on their feet and they asked if we wanted to have an exhibition game out there," Jones said.
"We had a trial booked in and CYMS didn't have an issue with that and it came from there."
Under 18s will kick off the day at 11:30am before League Tag follows at 12:45pm. First grade will be the final fixture an hour later.
For Irwin, the spectacle will be about more than rugby league, as the community continues to get back on its feet.
"It means a lot to Molong ... it'll be a chance to encourage people to come out and have a look around town and spend a bit of money in town," he said.
"It's not only about the league, it's about getting people to town and getting into businesses after to have a drink, meal or stay the night."
Molong and Cabonne will also run the canteen on the day, providing much needed funding for the club after suffering damage to playing equipment and the Recreation's canteen.
"Between the three clubs we'll be coordinating it together and I like the fact it's in Molong because it'll give the chance for people that have never been there before to come and have a look, see what's in town and maybe pull up again later on when they're driving through," Irwin said.
"I'd say it's been a long time since we've had this standard of footy in Molong, no disrespect to the Bulls and Woodbridge Cup but you've got two heavyweights from the Peter McDonald Premiership playing with Dubbo CYMS grand finalists and Orange CYMS semi-finalists."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.