Hours-long police stand-off sparks road closure

A SMALL section of a Bathurst road has been closed off due to a police operation that is underway.
Police, including general duties and specialised officers, along with paramedics, have been at the scene since around 10.30am on Thursday, with additional resources being deployed to the area as the morning wore on.
At around midday, police closed off a section of Piper Street at the Bentinck Street intersection in central Bathurst.
