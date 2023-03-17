Helping to service your individual care needs Advertising Feature

Right at Home Central West NSW is dedicated to caring for the elderly, but there is always the question of how do the most vulnerable members of our community access funding for this important care.

My Aged Care is the Australian Government initiative allowing elderly Australians access to government-funded care through Home Care Packages (HCP). Care services under the Home Care Package funding are delivered by businesses like Right at Home, that are called Approved Providers. These providers are obliged to agree to your wishes, as regards what services you want, when you want them and by whom.



Right at Home is an Approved Provider under the Aged Care Act, meaning they can provide quality care under a government package having satisfied the Department of Health's requirements to provide high quality home care services to eligible recipients.



You are able to choose which provider you want to deliver your services and what services you want. The main message is that it is up to you to decide. This is important as if you are unhappy with the services you are getting, or the number of hours of care, or the services are of poor quality, then you can make a change. You can notify the government through the My Aged Care website that you are unhappy, and you can choose a new provider.

For the majority of older Australians, their preference is to stay in their own home as long as possible. The use of home care services can extend the period a person can remain in their own home to the end of life.

There are four HCP levels to help meet the varying levels of care Right At Home's clients needs. Care services remain unchanged between each level, with the allocated hours increasing or decreasing as required. Right at Home is approved to provide care at all four levels and provides dementia care, domestic support, companionship care, personal and post-operative care, and skilled nursing including continence care. Their tailored services help you and your loved ones to maintain independence, and a healthy life at home.

They are also able to help you navigate My Aged Care, so that you and your family can receive the care you need, when and where you need it. If you need to understand the process better and be guided through it, Right at Home offer a free in-home consultations where they explain the process and help you arrange a government assessment, which will consider the level of care you need and the income you have.



Once you have the package, and you want them to provide the service, they enter into a Home Care Agreement outlining your rights and explaining the custom care plan that they will develop with you. At Right at Home their focus always has been on client-centered care, and they aim to design their services around you.

