Dennis Barnes may live in Cudal, but he calls Dubbo's Dawson Park home and he will be one of several trainers contesting the $150,000 Greyhound Racing NSW Country Classic final.
Dawson Park will host the second installment of the race on Saturday night with Barnes' Nangar Rocket to feature in the eight-runner field.
Featuring in the race for Barnes has been good enough, but should he win it, the trainer admitted it would be an unforgettable experience.
"It's unbelievable for this area," he said.
"We regard Dubbo as our home track and to win that race on our home track, you dream of those things."
Nangar Rocket has drawn box four for Saturday night's final which will be run over 605m and Barnes said he has just been enjoying the experience of preparing for such a big race.
"I'm not overconfident or anything like that," he said.
"We are just happy to be in there and it's just been an exciting week.
"If we can run a place or we aren't even thinking about winning, if it happens that would be unbelievable.
"We don't get too far ahead of ourselves. There are seven other good dogs with seven other good trainers so you've got to respect them all."
After impressing, Barnes said he took a lot of the greyhound's run.
"I thought it was a really good run, he used his head," he said.
"He crossed to the fence when there was an opening and that's what won his heat for him.
"If the good ones like the favourites are on the bunny, we can't beat them.
"We've got to have a little luck in the run."
While he may not be the most fancied runner with the punters, Barnes hopes Nangar Rocket can produce an impressive run at his home track.
"In all races, things happen," he said.
"You always need a bit of luck but we aren't out of it by any means.
"We aren't getting too overconfident.
"If it happens we will be the happiest people in the world."
Zipping Kyrgios won last year's final for John and Melinda Finn, the trainers will once again have runners in Saturday's race as well.
Saturday night will begin with a performance by Jason Owen before the races begin.
The Country Classic final will be the eighth race of the night and is set to jump at 9:14pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
