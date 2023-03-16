You're never out of danger.
It's the key phrase Charlie Bubb has had leading into his World Title fight with Aaron Goodson at Melbourne on Saturday (March 18).
It's not the WBC World Title he's chasing, but it's another step towards the pinnacle of Muay Thai.
Bubb's fight camp slogan comes after he was knocked down for the first time during his last fight with Jay Tonkin.
It's a mistake he's learnt from, and determined to not let it happen again.
"It is what it is, I underestimated Jay's hands because he was coming up in weight," he said.
"I didn't think he had the power.
"Aaron is a big puncher so we've been working on that. A key phrase we've had on this camp is 'you're never out of danger', so whenever we're doing pads or technique I'm not letting my hands drop, I'm never out of danger.
"In a way I'm glad it happened because it's something I can work on ... it's definitely impacted on this camp and I'm not doing to let it happen again."
While Bubb did win that fight - to finish with two victories at the end of 2022 - the light-heavyweight fighter hasn't been happy.
The knock down brought about any opportunity to focus on what he's been doing wrong and turn him into a different beast.
Time for reflection has given him a chance to refresh and prepare to start this year with a bang.
"I feel good, we've been trying out a lot of new things this year, I haven't been happy with my last couple fights ... and I'm going to make a big statement this weekend," he said.
"I'm just not happy with the way I've been performing ... it's going to be real violent, I'm going out there with intent to hurt him, I can't wait.
"At the start of last year I had a couple of pull outs and wasn't happy with the quality of opponent and in the last two fights I was too rushed, trying to make things too exciting and not focusing on displaying my technique.
"I'm just going to out skill this guy, inflict as much pain as I can, (and) not letting it turn into a war. When I'm taking damage, (I want to) inflict as much damage on him as I can and really just outclass him."
Goodson - Bubb's opponent - comes into the fight with a reputation for big punches and big leg kicks.
But Bubb believes this battle won't go the full distance.
"I just don't think he has the skill to last five rounds with me and I'm just going to pick him apart," he said.
For Bubb, Saturday's bout will be another step in an almost three-year journey since his WBC World Title fight loss to George Mann in June 2021.
It's a defeat that still drives him.
One that he wants to avenge.
But right now, the focus is on his next step.
"I still feel like I'm the best in the world, that being such a close fight and the performances I've put on since then," he said.
"This still isn't the WBC title, the one that I want, but this is just another stepping stone, all my paths lead to that."
Part of that path is the work he puts in with trainers Andrew Abbott and Danny Mack.
Walking into Bubb's gym - that doubles as his garage - there's a number of titles sitting on a shelf.
You only have to mention his trainers names to know Bubb acknowledges Abbott and Mack worked just as hard for those titles as he did.
And any success he has, is attributed to the support around him.
"With Andrew Abbott and Danny Mack it's just a good vibe, we're in here training, Danny's training for his own fight himself so to have the three of us in here doing our thing (is great) because we don't normally train all three of us together," he said.
"We've all had our input, (and) it's just been a good vibe and a good start of the year and it's just going to catapult us on to bigger things.
"I've had the opportunity to move away and do it somewhere else or take a different pathway but I really want to win a major world title for them too and say we've done it out of Orange so their hard work has paid off and they can have that.
"Everything I do is just to make them proud because they've put all their time into me, so every fight is pretty much for them."
And while Bubb will watch on as the people of Melbourne celebrate St Patrick's Day - a win for him on Saturday will provide a way to catch up on whatever he's missed out on.
"We've got a pretty big crew coming down to Melbourne, my brother lives down there, my other brother is coming down, got some family coming down so it's going to be a big one ... we'll go to Melbourne, find a pub somewhere and settle in," he laughed.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
