Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Charlie Bubb fighting Aaron Goodson for a World Title at Melbourne

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 17 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You're never out of danger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Taste of success: Iconic food festival fueled by 'incredible' teamwork
No comments
Orange FOOD Week president Charlotte Gundry values the event's 1992 founder, Rhonda Doyle. Picture by Carla Freedman.
Shocking footage shows men armed with machete and shotgun attempt to break into home
A still of a video which showed men armed with a machete and a shotgun attempt to break into a home. Picture by NSW Police.
Family at centre of international conspiracy claim speaks out: 'Unjust and unfair'
No comments
Arrested former US fighter pilot Daniel Duggan with wife Saffrine Duggan and children Molly, Finn, Rory, Jack, Hazel, and Ginger at Forest Reefs property near Orange. Picture supplied.
Teen car thief jailed after torching stolen vehicles
The two stolen cars were found burnt out on Lone Pine Avenue. Picture: Top Notch Video
More from my region
Shocking footage shows men armed with machete and shotgun attempt to break into home
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
A still of a video which showed men armed with a machete and a shotgun attempt to break into a home. Picture by NSW Police.
Donato calls out Nations for 'failing to deliver' on Wyangala project
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Member for Orange Phil Donato at Wyangala Dam.
History book 35 years in the making to launch Saturday
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Geoff Benson, Keith Painter and Elaine Fox with the book that will be launched this Saturday.
Brand-new car headlines charity events at a black-tie ball making a difference
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Rotary Club Dubbo South member David Lomax showing the brand-new Mitsubishi model valued at $35,000 donated by Western Plains Mitsubishi to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Picture by Belinda Soole
More national stories
Power prices up by almost $600: Here's what increase is set to hit your state
Power bills in Victoria are expected to change the most from their current rate, while New South Wales' could be the highest. Picture from Shutterstock
Tributes for long-serving MP after mesothelioma battle
Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead delivering his valedictory speech to the NSW Legislative Assembly. Picture supplied
International conspiracy claim engulfs family: 'unjust and unfair'
Arrested former US fighter pilot Daniel Duggan with wife Saffrine Duggan and children Molly, Finn, Rory, Jack, Hazel, and Ginger at Forest Reefs property near Orange. Picture supplied.
Shocking footage shows men armed with machete and shotgun attempt to break into home
A still of a video which showed men armed with a machete and a shotgun attempt to break into a home. Picture by NSW Police.