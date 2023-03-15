Rugby league. It works in a 24-hour cycle, and in less than that time, Parkes Spacemen's premierships hopes have gone up a notch.
It was only on Wednesday that Parkes' captain-coach Chad Porter confirmed he was in discussions with former NRL player Jack Buchanan, and now the red and whites have announced his signature.
After rumoured interest from Orange CYMS, the Spacies have managed to win the battle for the former Cowra Magpies captain-coach.
Buchanan's signing adds to a former junior teammate of Porter joining the club in Jake Dooley who will help a much-changed Parkes Spacemen make an impact in the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP).
Much of the talk around the Spacemen in the off-season has been around departures, with experienced representative trio Jack Creith, Sam Dwyer and Jordan Pope having all left the club.
Porter has stepped up to replace Creith as captain-coach and, in another blow for the club, is currently racing the clock the clock to be fit for round one after recently suffering a broken hand.
In more positive news, Dooley - a former Group 11 premiership winner and one-time Group 9 leading try-scorer - is back at club while former Papua New Guinea national representative Rex Yallon has also arrived in town and more signings are hoped for.
"I got 'Dools' back," Porter confirmed.
"He's travelling from Wagga. He's moved back there but he'll help out. Fullback or in the halves or wherever needed. He's a bonus for us.
While he offers versatility, Dooley is likely to slot into fullback for the Spacemen this season.
Porter, one of the standout players in the inaugural PMP last year, is set to partner Joey Dwyer in the halves while the new captain-coach has a number of options for hooker at this stage.
Regardless of who lines up in red, white and blue this year, the Parkes side will be going back to basics in 2023.
The Spacemen were one of the most intriguing sides in the west to watch last season, with Creith promoting a more ad-lib approach where players were encouraged to take risks and offloads, flick passes and short kick-offs were a common sight.
When it worked, Parkes was one of the most difficult sides to contain in the competition but it didn't always go to plan and the Spacemen's season was ended in the second week of finals.
"It will be a fair bit different to last year," Porter said of his style.
"I play a little more structured. Work your sets and that kind of thing.
"Last year we were a bit off the cuff and I feel like I want to bring a bit more structure back in and have a bit of a plan."
Given Creith made a shock retirement announcement early in the off-season, the captain-coach's role was somewhat thrust upon Porter.
The main goal is semis and once you're there it's all a new ball game.- Chad Porter
It was a role he had considered and rejected in the past and the idea of a co-leadership role with Creith in 2023 had been mentioned at some point, but the halfback feels comfortable to take it on alone now.
"I thought about it a few years back but I didn't feel like I was ready for it at that stage," Porter said.
"Creithy had a change of heart and had a young fella so wanted to do the family thing and not worry about footy so I just thought I'd take it on myself.
"My brother, Jake, is helping me out and giving a hand and that makes it easy because I work away. It's good to have him there and we're on the same page and we'll work well together there."
Current Western Rams representative Will Wardle and Brandon Paige also provide plenty of bush footy know-how and are others the rookie captain-coach will lean on this year.
The Group 11 conference is shaping as a competitive one this year with Nyngan making a number of off-season signings while Dubbo sides CYMS and Macquarie are expected to again be premiership contenders and Wellington is also confident of improvement.
Porter wasn't making any bold claims when speaking about his hopes for the season ahead, with building into things through upcoming trials against Orange Hawks and Wellington the main focus for now.
"I'm feeling good. The boys who have been turning up have been putting in and we've been working on a fair bit of fitness," he said.
"We'll be fit and hopefully we can put it together. The main goal is semis and once you're there it's all a new ball game."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
