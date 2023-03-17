Letters | 'Perfectly functional and pretty street' now resembles demo zone

I would just like to thank our forward-thinking Council for taking a perfectly functional and pretty street and turning it into a demolition zone with no parking and a rapidly decreasing building occupation.
Could we not actually improve roads and traffic flow where it's needed? Please?
On March 25 we go to the polls to decide who will form the next government of New South Wales
I'm sure I am echoing the same message as many others, particularly those in Cabonne shire: "Don't forget us".
One can be forgiven for being of the assumption that quite often it seems like we are an afterthought as far as state and federal governments are concerned.
We often have to fight tooth and nail for state and federal funding for essential infrastructure and services.
Now more than ever Cabonne needs every bit of government assistance it can get.
Many residents, families and business owners are still reeling from November's devastating floods.
I applaud the funds already provided by the state government to rebuild and fix the roads but more is needed to help Cabonne communities rebuild.
I would also like to applaud Cabonne council in their efforts to lobby for greater state and federal assistance.
It is just a matter of governments heeding the calls.
It's all well and good for leaders and politicians to come to tour the area but we are not just a backdrop for a political photo op, we need action.
So, whoever occupies the government benches, we implore you not to forget us, we need just as much support on this side of the mountain as well.
We will be holding them to account.
"We can do better by our single mums".
This was the heading of a recent informative article by Anne Summers, with the following words below: "While our tax rules subsidise obscene building of wealth through Super, we wilfully condemn luckless families to a life of poverty." (Sydney Morning Herald; March 8.)
Most of us acknowledge the long list of demands made on all levels of government, especially our Federal Government.
However, I was shocked to read that over 87,000 single mothers are forced to subsist on JobSeeker, and try to raise their children on $784.50 a fortnight.
Before you jump up and down, and say,"It's their own fault", Anne Summers points out that, "Most single mothers were once in marriages or de facto relationships, but chose to leave to escape violence."
This well-researched article, serves to remind us of the ever-widening gap between "the haves" and "the have nots" in our society.
As a nation, we can, and must, do better.
Australia spends billions each year giving subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.
This is despite our climate change commitments. In the 21-22 budget period fossil fuel subsidies cost A$11.6 billion.
It is hard to make economic sense of a situation where Australia is providing large subsidies to an industry it should be tryng to discourage.
The situation regarding fossil fuel subsidies is causing considerable concern to many Australian's particularly when they hear and read that some fossil fuel corporations are earning extra large profits.
A clear explanation should now be provided to the people of Australia by the Federal Government concerning the current state of play involving fossil fuel subsidies, funding for renewable energy and reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.
