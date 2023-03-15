6 beds | 2 baths | 3 cars
If you are looking for a country home with a difference, this is it.
The current owners lovingly planned this early 1900s train carriage home over a 20-year period.
"The property is very unique and oozes charm," says selling agent Josh Keefe. "Recently a train historian contacted me to advise that he had been searching for many years to locate the last remaining parcels carriage, being one of only five manufactured in the country. Number four of five carriages is now located to be a part of 'Hooterville'.
"The property is hard to price, but we expect interest will be in line with the majority of similar-sized 'lifestyle' sales in the region of 'early to mid $1 million'," says Mr Keefe.
This charming home encompasses timber train carriages that date back to 1908. There are large centralised, formal dining and living zones with all luxuries of any standard home.
Set on around 104 acres, this magical home will appeal to not only train lovers but those looking for an idyllic rural lifestyle.
Six bedrooms are provided from a spacious first-class suite, with amazing, non-replaceable, decretive pressed tin ceilings, through to a middle-class bedroom suite, an additional four smaller carriage bedroom suites, and an additional casual lounge.
Built in 1913, the first-class carriage also has a lounge, bar, and woodfire.
The seventh bedroom would make an ideal large home office. NBN internet is also connected.
"The owners have created a private working rail line that surrounds the home, where they ferry their grandkids around in a rail bike and a mini train carriage, complete with a station cubbyhouse and troll bridge across the creek," says Mr Keefe.
