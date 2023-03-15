7 beds | 2 baths
Travel along the Mitchell Highway and you'll find Walshville, a fully functional operating farm on 1044 acres.
"It's a place that would suit a range of people, including those looking to expand or those starting out in agriculture," says selling agent Ben Redfern. "It's positioned along the Highway, almost halfway between two major regional cities, Bathurst and Orange, and they are going from strength to strength.
"It's a great size block, and it's been under its current owners for almost 50 years, and that can only highlight its quality," says Ben.
The property is primarily used for agricultural purposes, including grazing and cropping, the infrastructure of the property is certainly up to scratch.
It is subdivided into 30 main holding paddocks which can be easily accessed by a central 'all weather' laneway system. To accommodate these holding paddocks, a comprehensive and reliable reticulated watering system is in place to supply water to 24 stock troughs throughout the property. Along with this, the watering system is also inter-linked to both homesteads, the woolshed and the stock handling facility. There are also several dams on the property, which can provide water for both stock and irrigation.
The property has several outbuildings, including a large workshop/shed, cattle yards, sheep yards and shearing shed (sufficient undercover coverage for up to 400 ewes). Both the cattle and sheep yards are located on the Mitchell Highway side of the property which is easily accessible by all-season road for trucks. Both sets of yards are well structured with steel gates and panelling. The workshop floor is full concreted and weatherproof. There is plenty of space for all types of machinery; tractors, spray rigs, augers etc..
Around 90 per cent of Walshville has highly productive and well-established perennial pastures which are predominately phalaris/clover pastures and cocksfoot/clover pastures. More recently, special purpose pastures comprising chicory/clover and cocksfoot/ryegrass/clover pastures have been sown along with a lime incorporation process. Dual-purpose canola has also been successfully incorporated into the renovation/production process.
There are two homesteads. Firstly, a cosy 1950s four-bedroom, three living room spaces and one bathroom cottage.
Then there is a 1960s three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence known as 'Springmount'. Over the years this has been renovated and refurbished. It has a two-car garage with access to the living area, reverse cycle air conditioning in the living areas and a wood fire heater.
Walshville offers a unique opportunity to own a fully functional operating farm in a tranquil rural setting, while still being within easy reach of urban amenities just a short drive from the nearby Bathurst and Orange.
