'All I wanted to do was help others': Joel turns misfortune into something positive

Joel Everett was born with a vision impairment that has degenerated over time and is using his experiences to help others through his business, Ability Dreaming.
Mr Everett said he was born with little peripheral vision due to an issue with his visual cortex, the part of the brain that operates your eyes and has good and bad days.
"I've played rugby league, I've played soccer, I've played sport at school all with little to no peripheral vision," he said.
"Nine years ago my eyesight deteriorated further, I never used to have a white cane before then.
"I've actually got a vision impairment, this is how Ability Dreaming was born, it was out of my own misfortune.
"I sat down with myself and went through every single emotion possible and I just sat down with myself and all I wanted to do was help others, to be able to fill their dreams, their aspirations.
What we are trying to do, it's about empowerment, inclusivity and teaching each other to respect each other.- Joel Everett, Ability Dreaming
"We've all got our own individual gifts."
He started Ability Dreaming five years ago but had much more experience working in the field.
"I worked with disability out at Wangarang Industries, I had worked there for 17 years," Mr Everett said.
He said Ability Dreaming gives participants an understanding of challenges people face in life, breaks down barriers and uses team building experiences to help them move forward with a new understanding.
He said it shows people what it could be like living with life without sight.
Mr Everett said it brings awareness and empowers individuals to be able to learn more about the challenges individuals may face in their life.
"What we are trying to do, it's about empowerment, inclusivity and teaching each other to respect each other," he said.
He said he is not just a facilitator in the business, or a peer support worker.
"I also believe to get the point through I do a lot of guest speaking type roles and make it fun for people," he said.
"At the end of the day we all have to smile and enjoy each others company.
"I just show people what others may be faced with.
"Usually my clietele would range from school-aged through to business owners."
He said he is not there to tell employers what to do or make decisions for them.
"I'm just about giving them that understanding, awareness and empowerment," Mr Everett said.
Mr Everett travels to different clients, or meets in public spaces such as cafes, and anyone who is interested in his services can email him through the Ability Dreaming Facebook page.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
